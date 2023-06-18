Former RHOBH Star Says Tom Schwartz Is ‘a Little Bit of a Sad Sack’ This Year

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave called “Vanderpump Rules” personality Tom Schwartz “a little bit of a sad sack” on the June 12 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave suggested she does not believe Schwartz has taken accountability for his involvement with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal. She also shared she took issue with how Schwartz treated his now ex-wife, Katie Maloney when they were in a relationship. She claimed that she remembers “some of things that he said to Katie in the past regarding her weight,” which she found triggering.

When Arroyave stated that Schwartz “did say that he has been nasty to Katie before, like saying ‘this is why I don’t want to have sex with you,’” Judge replied, “when you are in a relationship, that’s a whole different thing, you say things to each other that you probably don’t mean out of anger.” The RHOC star then stated that she views Schwartz as “a 60-year-old dad.” Arroyave responded that she believed if Judge “watched him in past seasons, [she] would see him being like – cheating, being hammered, and being rude.” The RHOBH alum clarified she believes Schwartz has been “a little bit of a sad sack” this past year. Judge agreed with her podcast co-host’s assessment, stating, “Yeah, he’s kind of a sad sack.”

Tom Schwartz Spoke About His Friendship With Tom Sandoval

As “Vanderpump Rules” fans are aware, Schwartz has received criticism from Bravo viewers after he revealed he knew about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss in August 2022. Reports of the cheating scandal began circulating in March 2023.

During the June 7 episode of former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Schwartz stated that he felt Sandoval “exploited” him after he told him about his affair. He explained that his business partner repeatedly claimed he had attempted to break up with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, while he was romantically involved with Leviss. Madix has denied her ex-boyfriend’s claims.

“I do love Tom and I took to heart everything he told me about Ariana,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz also revealed that he decided to take “a break from” his friendship with Sandoval.

“He made a big mess and then you know, he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses. You know, and it’s hard for me not to be resentful of him. I’m taking a break from Tom right now,” said Schwartz.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also stated he was not aware of Sandoval’s current relationship with Leviss.

“I’m happy to report that I have no idea, I have no clue, and it could not make me happier. I don’t want to know any secrets,” said Schwartz.

Stassi Schroeder Gave Advice to Tom Schwartz

In the May 31 episode of her podcast, “Straight Up with Stassi,” former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder shared she let Schwartz know she did not approve of his behavior regarding the cheating scandal. According to the “Off with My Head” author, Schwartz visited her house in mid-May 2023 for the first time since the news of Sandoval’s affair broke. The former Bravo personality, who was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, told Schwartz that she disagreed with how he has handled the scandal’s aftermath.

“I was like ‘Can I give you some f***** advice, stop doing everything that you’re doing. You have literally done everything wrong,’” said Schroeder.

Schroeder also stated she encouraged Schwartz to be accountable for his actions.

“I’m just like ‘You’ve got to just take accountability. You’ve got to say I’m sorry. Like you don’t always need to be the right one, you don’t always need to be the one that like — it’s okay that you f***** up. It’s okay, but, like, you gotta, like, be sorry, you gotta, like, again, take accountability,’” said the mother of one.