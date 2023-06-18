Ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Has Explanation For Bravo Bad Luck

A “Vanderpump Rules” veteran thinks her pregnancies spawn bad luck for her former co-stars.

During a pitstop in New York for her “Straight Up With Stassi Live: The Mommy Dearest Tour,” Stassi Schroeder, who is pregnant with her second child, dished on a theory she has about the Bravo reality show that she departed in 2020.

Stassi Schroeder Said Her Pregnancies Are “Bad Omens” for “Vanderpump Rules”

While speaking to fans in Huntington, New York, Schroeder revealed her theory about her pregnancies. “I do have this theory that my babies are like bad omens for ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ which is kind of on-brand when you think about it,” she told the crowd, according to Page Six.

“My first pregnancy, I got canceled. Not ideal, not fun,” she explained. “My second pregnancy, Scandoval.”

The Bravo alum joked that she has been calling up producers to “warn” anyone involved with the show whose lives are going a little “too well” that she’s pregnant again.

Schroeder was an original cast member when “Vanderpump Rules” debuted in 2013, and she expected to stay on the show for the long haul. In 2019, just one year before her unintended exit from “Vanderpump Rules,” she told Entertainment Tonight that she planned to be on the show until “infinity.” “As long as the show goes on we could be like the ‘Golden Girls.’ Our husbands are all dead, our children are grown, and we’re still eating goat cheese balls … I mean how epic would that be?” she said

But just one year later, Schroeder was suddenly let go from the show due to her involvement in a racism scandal. As she lost all of her brand deals and even her podcast, two weeks later, Schroeder announced she was pregnant with her first child. Her daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark was born in January 2021.

On March 1, 2023, Schroeder announced she is expecting her second child, a baby boy that’s due later this year. Her announcement came just a few days before news of her former co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’, months-long cheating scandal exploded and put “Vanderpump Rules” into the headlines.

Bravo Stars Should Brace For More Schroeder-Clark Kids

While Baby No. 2 isn’t even born yet, Schroeder has already said she wants more kids – which could wreak havoc on the Bravoverse if her theory is correct.

During a December 2022 episode of her “Straight Up with Stassi” podcast,” she revealed, “I always knew I wanted a big family, as big of a family as I am able to have, I know that I want to have as many kids as I can have.”

Schroeder elaborated a few months later, after her announcement that she was pregnant with her son, “It is my fantasy to have a s*** ton of children, a lot of them,” she told Us Weekly in 2023.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum admitted that children are “really expensive” and time-consuming,” but she added, “Never say never because I might wake up one day and decide today’s the day. You never know.”

