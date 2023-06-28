Bravo Alum Says Vicki Gunvalson Is the Reason She Couldn’t Attend OC Event

“Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador performed at the Irvine Improv, located in Orange County, California, on June 27, 2023. While recording the June 27 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge stated that her podcast co-host, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, would not be attending the event, called “An Evening With The Tres Amigas” upon Gunvalson’s request.

“I’m so upset. Vicki doesn’t want you there,” said Judge.

Arroyave acknowledged that she has had an ongoing feud with Gunvalson. She asserted, however, that she “want[ed] to support” Judge during her performance.

“I would have posted for you guys, regardless of whatever beef that Vicki and I have, how I feel about you surpasses that because I want you to succeed, I want you to do well, and I don’t care about some stupid, random fight that I had with Vicki like two years ago,” said Arroyave to Judge.

Judge then stated she believes there are other reasons, besides their feud, that Gunvalson did not want Arroyave in the audience.

“I think there’s more to it. I think if you were there, it might be a little bit about me and you and that will take away from things, and I disagree with it. I wanted you there,” said Judge.

The RHOC star also stated that the show was “sold out,” suggesting that Arroyave may have not been able to get a ticket for the event. Arroyave asserted, however, that “if Vicki didn’t not want [her] there, [she] would be able attend.” Judge agreed with Arroyave, stating, “Oh, for sure.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Stated She Had Issues With Vicki Gunvalson in June 2022

In a June 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave claimed that Gunvalson contacted higher-ups at iHeartRadio to have her replaced on her podcast. She also referenced that Gunvalson said she does not “like Teddi Mellencamp” when talking about “Two Ts In A Pod,” during a June 2022 Entertainment Tonight interview with Judge. In addition, Arroyave criticized the RHOC star’s behavior on the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which premiered in June 2022.

“She’s such a disaster on ‘Girls Trip’ that I don’t know that she necessarily has a leg to stand on in regards to being so righteous about her opinions and not taking any accountability for the fact that not only did she come on my podcast to talk crap about me, not only did she call my boss and ask, like, if they would replace me, but then she went on Entertainment Tonight still talked bad about me, won’t let her friend promote her job. All of that aside, I don’t know — there’s nothing she has on me,” said Arroyave.

Gunvalson mentioned her issues with Arroyave during an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly at the 2022 BravoCon. The RHOC personality shared that she had brief interactions with the former RHOBH star at the fan convention.

“I mean I don’t know Teddi, she said some things that weren’t true and I just clarified it with her. I never called her boss – I mean just – I don’t want to really get into it. She’s doing her thing and I don’t know her, seriously, and I don’t care to know her right now,” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Her Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Gunvalson, who exited RHOC after season 14, mentioned that she filmed some scenes for the show’s seventeenth season, which premiered on June 7. The RHOC personality also spoke about her season 17 guest appearances during a December 2022 Us Weekly interview. She stated that she “loved” having the opportunity to film with Judge and Beador again.

“Love my girls,” said the mother of two.

The 61-year-old also suggested she would be interested in returning to the Bravo franchise as a full-time cast member.

“That’s Bravo’s decision and then at that time, I address it. But yeah, no, my filming days hopefully aren’t over,” said Gunvalson.