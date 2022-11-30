SEE IT: Teresa Giudice Dragged for Outfit Choice Amid Major Controversy

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas jetted off to Paris after the Thanksgiving Holiday. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star Dolores Catania and her beau Paul Connell are also in Paris — though the couples didn’t travel together; Giudice and Ruelas flew commercial while Catania and Connell flew private, as evidenced by their respective Instagram Stories.

Giudice has been documenting the trip on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of her and her husband enjoying their time together.

On November 25, 2022, Ruelas shared a couple of pictures of Giudice at the Eiffel Tower. In the snaps, Giudice wore a pair of black leggings and an oversized, cream-colored Balenciaga sweatshirt. She accessorized with a pair of chunky boots, a Chanel bag, and a hat.

“Paris,” Ruelas captioned the upload, adding two red heart emoji. The first photo was of Ruelas kissing Giudice on the cheek, and the next few pictures were of Giudice posing around the Eiffel Tower.

However, shortly after Ruelas shared the post, several people took to the comments section to criticize Giudice’s outfit choice.

Here’s what you need to know:

Balenciaga Issued an Apology After the Release of a New Collection

Giudice’s Balenciaga sweatshirt caused quite an uproar following a major controversy that landed the designer in hot water.

As part of the brand’s spring 2023 collection, photos of children holding bondage stuffed animals, seemingly promoting S&M and sexualizing children, were shared online, according to TMZ. The fashion brand promptly removed any and all inappropriate ads and issued a public apology.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms,” the brand’s statement read.

In the time since, Balenciaga has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the ad producers, according to the New York Post.

Several People Criticized Giudice for Wearing a Balenciaga Sweatshirt

Fans quickly filled up the comments section on Ruelas’ post, criticizing Giudice for continuing to wear Balenciaga amid the controversy, some people even wondering if Giudice knew what had transpired over the past week or so.

“Balenciaga???? Seriously, WOW! Soooo out of touch,” one person wrote.

“Typical Teresa. Always on the wrong side of what’s right. Why would she wear Balenciaga?” someone else questioned.

“Oh Teresa. I know the news prob isn’t your thing, but please do some quick research on the controversy surrounding Balenciaga from just this week re child pornography and exploitation,” a third comment read.

“Tre please educate yourselves on why you shouldn’t wear @balenciaga since they support child porn and etc. saying in the nicest possible way,” a fourth Instagram user echoed.

“Seriously?!?! As a mother how can you possibly be so tone deaf and be sporting Balenciaga!!!!!!! Unreal!!!” read another criticism.

Giudice has not responded to the backlash on social media or otherwise. She has shared some of the photos of her in the Balenciaga top to her own Instagram Stories.

Heavy has reached out to Giudice’s rep for comment.

