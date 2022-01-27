Why Teresa Giudice Feels ‘a Little Overwhelmed’ With Wedding Planning

Haters are gonna hate, but she just loves, loves, loves.

During an interview with People published on January 26, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice gave an update on how wedding planning is going and revealed that she is feeling “a little overwhelmed” by it all. In October 2021, Giudice’s boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, proposed to her while on vacation in Greece.

“We wanted to go get married in Italy,” Giudice told the outlet about her upcoming nuptials. “We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri. But then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri.”

Giudice continued, “He loved that idea, of course. He was like, ‘Yes, let’s do it,’ But I don’t know places in Capri where to get married, so I had to find someone that does all wedding planning out there. I just feel a little overwhelmed.”

Giudice also added that she wanted the day to be about her and Ruelas. “I just want it to be about, of course, Luis and I,” Giudice explained. “You always do things better and different at the same time. So I’m doing it, and I want it to just be about us.”

Viewers can catch the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewies of New Jersey” on Tuesday, February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo

Giudice Was Shocked by Ruelas’ Proposal

While hosting an Amazon Live session in October 2021, Giudice revealed that she was taken by surprise when Ruelas proposed to her during their trip to Greece.

“The proposal was amazing,” Giudice said on the live, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I had no idea. I thought we were just going on vacation!”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star continued, “As he’s [proposing], the sparklers are going off and then the fireworks are going off, so I’m like a little kid, just looking all around.” The star explained that she was so taken aback by the surprise that she didn’t even hear him ask, “Will you marry me?”

“He said, ‘So, babe, will you marry me?’ And I said, ‘Yeah!’ It was really magical,” Giudice said. “It was so beautiful. I’ll never forget it. It was like something you always wanted.”

Giudice Will Butt Heads With Some of Her ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Co-Stars Over Her Relationship During Season 12

Even though Giudice is happy in her relationship, some of her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars aren’t, like Margaret Josephs. During the season, Josephs expresses concern about Ruelas’ past and his relationship with Giudice.

“I think we’re all very protective of Teresa,” Josephs explained during a January 2022 interview with E! News. “You’ll have to see but I mean if you read social media you can see where it comes from. As long as Teresa likes him, that’s all that matters. That’s the most important thing, as long as Teresa’s happy. I don’t have to marry him.”

Josephs also revealed that she isn’t expecting an invitation to her wedding. “For some reason mine got lost in the mail,” Josephs told the outlet. “I have a funny feeling I will not be there, but that’s OK. Truthfully I only want the best for her and for her to be happy and that’s a fact.”

