We’ve come a long way from pantygate.

During a January 26 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast, Dorit Kemsley gave an update on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar, Erika Girardi, and how she is doing amid her ongoing legal scandal. Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is being accused of embezzling settlement money from his clients. However, Girardi has since been sued for $25 million in her ex’s bankruptcy case, according to E! News.

“I think she is in a better place,” Kemsley revealed while on the podcast. “She went through a lot and I think she’s coming out the other side and she’s feeling better and feeling stronger. I think it’s still, you know, a battle and it’s not over, but I think that she is doing better and better.”

Kemsley also added about Girardi, “She’s very open. She’s very open and I feel like the most open and free I’ve ever seen her.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hils” is currently in production and is expected to air later this year on Bravo.

Girardi Said During a November 2021 Interview That ‘Everything Is Good’





Play



Video Video related to dorit kemsley gives new update on erika jayne amid legal scandal 2022-01-26T18:08:48-05:00

While speaking with Extra TV in November 2021, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star maintained that everything was “good,” and that things might be looking up for her.

“Everything is good,” Girardi said while speaking with the outlet. “Life is turning in a positive direction and it feels so good to have the season over … and just be on a much lighter path.”