Dorit Kemsley Gives New Update on Erika Jayne Amid Legal Scandal

We’ve come a long way from pantygate.
During a January 26 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast, Dorit Kemsley gave an update on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar, Erika Girardi, and how she is doing amid her ongoing legal scandal. Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is being accused of embezzling settlement money from his clients. However, Girardi has since been sued for $25 million in her ex’s bankruptcy case, according to E! News.
“I think she is in a better place,” Kemsley revealed while on the podcast. “She went through a lot and I think she’s coming out the other side and she’s feeling better and feeling stronger. I think it’s still, you know, a battle and it’s not over, but I think that she is doing better and better.”
Kemsley also added about Girardi, “She’s very open. She’s very open and I feel like the most open and free I’ve ever seen her.”
Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hils” is currently in production and is expected to air later this year on Bravo.
Girardi Said During a November 2021 Interview That ‘Everything Is Good’
While speaking with Extra TV in November 2021, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star maintained that everything was “good,” and that things might be looking up for her.
“Everything is good,” Girardi said while speaking with the outlet. “Life is turning in a positive direction and it feels so good to have the season over … and just be on a much lighter path.”
During the interview, Girardi also revealed that she wants to get back to making music at some point soon. “It’s just a matter of getting back to it,” Girardi explained.”The world is not re-opened fully. I want to go perform. I want to go do things. But the truth is is that COVID has changed everything and it will be a reemerging.”
Andy Cohen Has Been Supportive of Girardi’s Role on the Show
Even though Girardi is going through a major scandal, Andy Cohen has remained supportive of the star and her role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Although Cohen asked her some difficult questions during the season 11 reunion, he has maintained that she shouldn’t be fired.
“She has not been charged with a crime, as you may or may not know, and the story is unfolding as we watch,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight about Girardi in October 2021. “And I think it’s an interesting story that we’ve seen. Our mutual friend, Teresa [Giudice], was involved in some bad business and we kept cameras going to see how that unfolded, I think, because so many viewers were invested in Teresa.”
At the time, Cohen also revealed that he was “surprised” by Girardi during the season 11 reunion.
“I think there was only one question that she didn’t answer and it was a rollercoaster of emotion,” Cohen shared at the time. “She was laughing, she was screaming, she was crying. So I was surprised by her delivery a lot of the times, and I think the other women were too.”
