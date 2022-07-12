Source Shares Surprising News About Teresa Giudice & Dina Manzo

Rumors that Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo are on the outs have been circulating for a couple of weeks. However, on July 12, 2022, Page Six reported that the two are still friends, according to a source but Manzo is no longer is Giudice’s wedding — because she isn’t planning on attending.

“Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future,” a source told Page Six, saying that Giudice is “OK” with Manzo sitting out her upcoming nuptials. “They remain as close as ever,” the source added.

Heavy previously reached out to Giudice’s and Manzo’s respective reps for comment about the status of their friendship and did not hear back. Heavy also reached out to Giudice’s rep about the report that Manzo is no longer attending her and Luis Ruelas’ upcoming wedding and has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Manzo May Be Sitting Out the Wedding Because She Doesn’t Want to Be Filmed

Although Giudice has made it clear that her wedding won’t be featured on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” it does sound like cameras will be on-hand to capture the day, perhaps for some sort of wedding special.

“Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they’ve been on this journey with me. So of course I want them to see it. I really do. It’s [also] something I’ll always have for myself, and, I don’t know. I’m still torn,” Giudice told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022.

Page Six’s source explained that Manzo doesn’t want to be featured on camera, which is why she has chosen not to attend.

“Dina has made it clear that she does not want to be on camera, and Teresa is OK with it,” the source said.

Manzo & Giudice Appear to Still Follow Each Other on Social Media

Despite the fact that people have been stirring up all kinds of rumors about Giudice and Manzo’s friendship — including that the two weren’t on each other’s social media for a period of time — it seems that everything is just fine between them, as Page Six’s source says.

A quick peek at Manzo’s Instagram account and one can see that she still follows Giudice. Additionally, Giudice liked a post that Manzo shared on July 12, 2022.

On July 5, 2022, Giudice stopped by Manzo’s feed to leave three red heart emoji on a photo of Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin. A look even further back and it appears as though Giudice has been regularly liking her best friends posts, regardless of what you may have read online.

However, news that Manzo won’t be attending Giudice’s upcoming wedding is very surprising. Giudice previously revealed her wedding party and Manzo was included as a bridesmaid in addition to one of Giudice’s other girlfriends — the other six bridesmaids are all family members.

“Dina’s not my maid of honor. My children are my maid of honors,” Giudice said on the May 6, 2022, episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast. She was asked how Manzo felt when she asked her to be in the wedding, to which Giudice responded, “she was thrilled, she was happy.”

At that point in time, it was still assumed that Giudice’s wedding would be filmed, so it’s unclear what may have changed in the past few weeks.

READ NEXT: 1 of Teresa Giudice’s Daughters May Have a Bigger Role at Upcoming Wedding