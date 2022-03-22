Are Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga at Outs Amid Wedding Upcoming Plans?

Teresa Giudice and her fiance Louie Ruelas are busy planning their upcoming wedding, which will be held over the summer. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star stopped in to chat with Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and gave him a bit of an update on her nuptials.

Giudice told Cohen that she will be tying the knot over the summer, and it sounds like she’s planning a big wedding. She revealed that she will have a total of eight bridesmaids, but that her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, won’t be among them.

During her chat with Cohen, comedian Loni Love, who was also a guest on the episode, asked Teresa how many bridesmaid’s she was going to have, and then asked if any of the Housewives or cast mates would be amongst them, to which Giudice replied no. Cohen then confirmed that Giudice meant that Gorga wouldn’t be a bridesmaid, and Giudice confirmed it with a simple “no.”

Now, Gorga has responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Suggested She Didn’t Previously Speak to Gorga About Her Wedding Party





Although Giudice didn’t go into elaborate detail about who she’s going to have in her wedding party, it seems obvious that her four daughters will play a role.

In an interview with Billy Bush on Extra, Giudice said that she wants her wedding to be private — and she said that it won’t be televised.

“I want it to be private… definitely not filmed. You know, I’ve seen weddings happen on the show, and I don’t want to make it about that. You know, any drama or anything. It’s about Luis and I. You know, and our kids,” Giudice said in November 2021.

However, it sounds like Giudice’s wedding is going to be a bit bigger than just immediate family only. After she revealed that she was having eight bridesmaids and Gorga wasn’t among them, the WWHL audience — and Love — let out some gasps. However, Giudice said not to make a “big deal” out of it.

“Will this be news to her, hearing this now?” Cohen asked Giudice, asking if she had already talked to Gorga about the wedding party.

“I mean, I guess so. I mean, hello, we’re on national TV,” Giudice responded, suggesting she hadn’t.

As for whether or not Gorga was surprised or disappointed by the news, it doesn’t sound like it.

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with, I’m fine with. I understand. To each their own,” Gorga said on the March 17, 2022, episode of her “On Display” podcast. “She probably would put me in an ugly dress anyway,’ Gorga also said.

Gorga previously said something similar about her sister-in-law’s upcoming wedding. In October 2021, Hollywood Life asked Gorga if she would be in her sister-in-law’s wedding and her response was clear.

“Absolutely not,” she told the outlet. “She has four daughters,” she added.

Gorga doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings about being left out of the wedding party — depending on who else is in it.

“I guess my big question is, you know, are her new sister-in-laws in the wedding? Is it like a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters, her four beautiful daughters, and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, then I think that makes perfect sense,” she explained.

“Whatever she decides, it’s her wedding and I will be fine with it,” she said.

Fans Presume Dina Manzo Will Be in the Wedding Party

Shortly after Giudice shared that she’d be having eight bridesmaids — and that her sister-in-law wasn’t one of them — RHONJ fans took to Reddit to discuss who Giudice might have in her wedding. The general consensus seems to be Giudice’s four daughters, her best friend and former RHONJ co-star, Dina Manzo, and maybe Luis’ sister.

“I expect the dorters and Dina. Not sure who else. Maybe Luis’ sister?” one Redditor suggested.

“With Melissa, I think she may be trying to avoid drama, could she be having Antonia instead? And then have Dina as her Maid of Honour?” someone else contemplated.

Other Reddit users suggested Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania, but Giudice confirmed that none of her current co-stars will be in her wedding party.

Since this is both Giudice and Ruelas’ second wedding, some fans were surprised that she’s having a large bridal party (or even just having one at all), but both Giudice and Ruelas have big families and seem to be doing things the way they want, despite what other people might think.

