Teresa Giudice Gives First Look at Her New Christmas Movie

Teresa Giudice gave fans a first look at her debut Christmas movie. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has a role in the upcoming VH1 original movie, “Fuhgeddabout Christmas,” and she’s super excited about it.

The synopsis for the reality star-studded film teases, “When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa, and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever,” per E! News.

As for those celebrities, in addition to Giudice, the Justina Valentine TV movie features Renee Graziano, Nick Cannon, Fetty Wap, Perez Hilton, Vincent Pastore, and “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino, according to People.

But when Giudice dropped the trailer on her Instagram page, on December 16, 2022, some followers admitted they will “Fuhgeddaboutit.”

The Trailer for Teresa Giudice’s Movie Received a Mixed Reaction

In the trailer posted by Giudice, Valentine teases the big personalities of her Christmas dinner guests as they get “ready to “wreck the halls.” A montage of scenes as the group ready to “get this party started” is included in the teaser video.

Giudice’s cameo is also featured in the trailer. The Bravo star is seen saying, “Andiamo, let’s get this going!” She later says, “Think of us like your guido godmothers.”

In the caption to the preview clip, Giudice told her followers, “I can’t wait for everyone to see it. Mark your calendars for December 21 at 8 pm ET on VH1!”

While some fans said they can’t wait to tune in, many said they’ll skip the big hair, exaggerated New Jersey accents, and other stereotypes this Christmas.

“Oh, no…this ain’t it Tre,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “That’s a hard pass … super embarrassing,” another agreed. “Um yeah no thanks, looks a bit cringe,” a third chimed in.

“I’d rather gauge my eyes out with rusty spoons than watch this,” another critic wrote. “I’d rather have a colonoscopy,” cracked another.

Teresa Giudice Said She Had ‘A Blast’ Making the Christmas Movie

Valentine, who produced the film, previously teased the VH1 project in March 2022. At the time, she told Elvis Duran’s radio show that her year-end movie was magic. “It’s a Christmas movie. It will be released in December,” she said. “I just know this movie is going to be magical. It’s an Italian Christmas movie and it’s called ‘Fuhgettabout Christmas.’ Even the name is so fire.”

Guidice first teased “Fuhgeddabout Christmas“ in an Instagram post in October 2022, telling fans how “honored” she was to be involved in the project.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” veteran, who previously had small cameos in the 1997 film “Donnie Brasco” and the 2009 NBC series, “Mercy,” per her IMDb page, told fans she had “a blast” working on the new holiday film.

According to BravoTV.com, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” earlier in December, Giudice talked about her “Fuhgeddabout Christmas” movie role and joked that her performance is Emmy Award-worthy. “Emmys, here I come!” the RHONJ star said, before telling host Andy Cohen she is “open to anything” regarding future acting roles.

