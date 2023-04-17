Teresa Giudice Announces Big Career Move

Teresa Giudice has a new project in the works. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” OG announced that she is filming a cooking show – and at least one of her four daughters is helping her with it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Had Cameras in Her Kitchen as She Filmed Her New Show

In a video posted to Tik Tok in April 2023, Giudice, 50, and her teen daughter, Milania, were seen hanging out in the kitchen of their New Jersey home – with a camera crew. But it wasn’t Bravo filming scenes for RHONJ. Instead, it was a film crew that appeared to be documenting her new endeavor.

“Soon I have a surprise for everyone,” Giudice teased. “Milania, tell them what I’m working on!”

“Mommy’s coming out with a YouTube channel!” Milania revealed. “Cooking channel,” Giudice added. The teenager also dished that her mom taught her how to make Italian sauce, which was simmering on the stove.

Giudice told fans that she “can’t wait” to teach them how to whip up some of her favorite dishes. “Cook with love, and cook with me,” she said.

The Bravo star gave no further details on when her YouTube cooking channel will launch or if her other daughters Gia, Gabriella, or Audriana will be involved.

Fans reacted to the cooking show news in the comment section of the TikTok clip.

“CANT WAIT FOR MY FAV TV MOM TO TEACH ME HOW TO COOK YASSS,” one fan wrote.

“YAY I wanna learn Italian cooking,” another wrote.

Giudice loves cooking and has published multiple cookbooks. In 2011, she published ”Fabulicious: Teresa’s Italian Family Cookbook,” which featured her secret meatball recipe and her former mother-in-law’s tiramisu. Other books include “Skinny Italian” and “Fabulicious: On the Grill.”

When her first cookbook came out in 2010, Giudice revealed that her favorite recipe is a simple pasta dish. “Pasta with red sauce,” she told Morning Call at the time. “I make meatballs and we put bresaola in it. We put ox tail bones in the sauce. They make the sauce taste delicious. That’s what we eat on Sundays. Pasta, of course, always pasta.”

Teresa Giudice Has No Plans to Leave RHONJ

Giudice has piggybacked down her RHONJ fame to launch multiple businesses over the past few years. She previously launched a hair care line and a Prosecco brand with Fabellini, per Betches. She also has a workout line with Electric Yoga.

The launch of Giudice’s new YouTube cooking show likely won’t affect her role on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The newlywed has been adamant that she will remain on the show until it ends its run. The 13th season of RHONJ is airing now and the reunion is set to film in April 2023.

During a November 2022 interview on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast, Giudice told listeners she plans to stay on RHONJ “until the end.” “I started it. I’m gonna finish it — as long as Bravo wants me,” she said of the long-running reality star.

In a separate interview with People the following month, Giudice reiterated her stance. “I would never step away. I started the show,” she said. “I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show.”

“Other people are trying to put that out there, like, ‘Oh, Teresa wants to leave,'” she added. “It’s so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show…the games that people play. No. I started this. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away.”

READ NEXT: RHONY Alum Drops Details on Spinoff Show