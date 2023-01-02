Teresa Giudice Called Joe Giudice Crying Over Rift With Joe Gorga

Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga aren’t speaking following a blowout fight on the season 13 finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

On the December 14, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Teresa Giudice talked about her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law with her ex-husband Joe Giudice. At the beginning of the podcast, Teresa Giudice talked about her sense of humor and admitted that she started being less funny on the show after the Gorgas joined.

“I feel like my light got dimmed because of my family coming on the show behind my back,” Teresa Giudice said.

Teresa Giudice’s co-host Melissa Pfeister asked Joe Giudice his opinion on the ongoing feud between his ex-wife and her brother.

“I don’t know even where to start with that,” Joe Giudice said. “I don’t understand what the deal is with that. I don’t get it. Doesn’t make sense. He’s got one sister. She’s got one brother. I know it’s not Teresa but, I mean, it’s just. I don’t know what’s going on,” he said.

The conversation about Joe and Melissa Gorga continued throughout the episode.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Said She Apologized to Her Ex-Husband for Taking Her Brother’s Side Over His When They Were Together

Joe Giudice said that when Melissa and Joe Gorga joined RHONJ in season 3, “that’s when all the BS started.” Fans of the show know that Teresa Giudice and her brother were often getting into heated arguments that involved both families and fights broke out at various events over the years.

However, Teresa Giudice admits that it took years for her to realize that she should have backed her then-husband up in the situations where she had taken her brother’s side.

“When I got together with Louie, and I saw that my brother was starting problems again, I called you, remember? And I was crying to you and I like apologized to you. I’m like, ‘sorry for taking my brother’s side,'” Teresa Giudice said.

“I’m sorry if I ever put my brother before you because I shouldn’t’ve, because I should have always put you before my brother because, when you get married, that’s what you’re supposed to do,” Giudice recalled telling her ex-husband.

Melissa Gorga Addressed Her RHONJ Audition & Suggested That Teresa Giudice Wasn’t Happy About it

On the December 15, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast, Melissa Gorga discussed how her chance to be on RHONJ came about — and how her sister-in-law reacted.

“Teresa got the phone call, right? And then got upset,” Melissa Gorga told her podcast guest, fellow RHONJ star Margaret Josephs. “And then called me and said, ‘I heard you’re auditioning for the show,'” Gorga continued.

From there, Gorga said that Teresa Giudice probably made a “frantic phone call,” basically freaking out because of the audition.

“You have brought amazing TV,” Josephs said. “Teresa has brought great TV,” she added, saying that the in-laws really needed each other for this to be the case.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Calls Former RHOBH Star Shady