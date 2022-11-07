Where Teresa Giudice Stands With Danielle Staub Now

Teresa Giudice has an update on her relationship with former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Danielle Staub.

During the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” panel at BravoCon 2022, Giudice revealed where she stands with Staub today, and if they’ve communicated in recent months. Staub starred alongside Giudice on the first and second seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and then returned again as a “friend of” for seasons 8 through 10.

Although the two always had their problems with each other, they reconciled after Giudice returned to the show after being in jail, but their friendship quickly fell apart again after Staub told Giudice to pull Margaret Josephs’ ponytail during season 10.

“I put something out there about her, and I guess she liked what I said,” Giudice explained during the panel. “She texted me, she’s like, ‘Thank you for talking nicely about me.’ So that was nice. But we don’t hang out or anything. I wish her well.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

A Former ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Producer Said That Staub Is the Reason the Show Was a ‘Hit’

Even though she’s no longer on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Carlos King, a former producer for the network, told Page Six last spring that the show was a “hit” due to Staub’s involvement.

“If Danielle Staub was not on Season 1 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ [Teresa Giudice’s] table flip would have never happened,” King said to the outlet in April 2022.

King continued about Staub, “[Fans were] seeing this divorcee go through this suburban world in New Jersey where she is the loner amongst a family. You had two sisters, a sister-in-law and a family friend. Talk about the odds being against you.”

The former producer also added that Staub played a major part in making the show successful.

“She stood on her own,” King said. “Whether or not you disagree with some of her choices, what you must agree on is she is one of the reasons why that show is a hit.”

Teresa Giudice’s Sister-in-Law Thought It Was Time for Staub to Leave the Show After Season 10

Shortly after Staub announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” when season 10 wrapped, Melissa Gorga admitted that she felt like it was time for the star to “throw in the towel.” During Staub’s time on the show, Gorga did not get along with her either and was unhappy with her sister-in-law, Giudice’s, friendship with her at the time.

“I think it’s time for Danielle to throw in the towel,” Gorga said during a January 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I honestly do. She served her purpose. She’s so big on the fact that she’s an OG. It gets like, we know. I understand that [she doesn’t feel like she’s gotten the respect she thinks she deserves] — like, come on, she does it to herself.”

