Teresa Giudice Shares Thoughts on ‘Misunderstood’ Former Housewife

Teresa Giudice shared an update on where she stands with fellow “Real Housewives of New Jersey” OG Danielle Staub. The two women had the ups and downs of their friendship documented on the Bravo show and ended with a very messy fallout on screen.

However, the two appear to have found their way back to a friendship and Giudice had a lot of nice things to say about her former co-star in the April 12 episode of her podcast with Melissa Pfeister, “Namaste B$tches.” Giudice told Pfeister, “I spoke to Danielle recently, I just spoke to her.”

She said Staub was “very nice” and described her as “so sweet” yet “very misunderstood.” Giudice added, “I’ve always had fun with her going out but she’s definitely misunderstood.” The RHONJ star recounted her conversation with Staub: “She always said to me like, ‘you don’t have a mean bone in your body.’ She’s like, ‘that’s why I always have a soft spot for you.'”

Giudice said the feeling was reciprocated and that Staub is “not really a malicious person” and that she never gossips about anyone. “That’s the Danielle that I know, that’s fun,” Giudice said.

Teresa Giudice & Danielle Staub’s Ups & Downs Have Been Well-Documented Over the Years

Staub and Giudice have had some explosive moments on the show in its early years but repaired their friendship by the time Staub came back to the show in its 10th season. Their friendship didn’t last long on-screen, though, as Staub and Giudice had another fall-out following the Margaret Josephs hair-pulling incident.

Giudice first shared that the women were getting back to a better place in the October 26, 2022, episode of “Namaste B$tches,” when she said Staub had texted her. “She said, ‘I heard you’ve been speaking kindly about me lately. I wanted to say thanks, Teresa. It’s appreciated,’” Giudice recounted.

At the time, Giudice said she was happy to leave their drama in the past and move on, and it appears the two women are continuing in that positive direction.

Teresa Giudice Also Gave An Update on Her Friendship With Dina Manzo

Giudice clarified the status of another friendship during the April 12 episode of her podcast as Pfeister asked her about the rumor that she had a falling out with Dina Manzo. Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga made that claim in an episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 as he said Manzo’s husband Dave Cantin and Luis Ruelas fell out over a business deal that went south.

The rumors of a feud between the former co-stars first circulated in the summer of 2022 when fans discovered that Cantin and Manzo wouldn’t be attending Giudice’s wedding. At the time, Page Six reported that Manzo’s decision not to attend wasn’t due to a rift but because she didn’t want to appear on camera and the event was set to be filmed for a RHONJ wedding special.

However, Giudice revealed on the podcast that Ruelas and Cantin never did business together and the foursome is as close as ever.

