Teresa Giudice Shares Rare Update on Daughter Gabriella

Teresa Giudice’s second oldest daughter is set to graduate from high school in 2023 and is planning on attending college in the fall.

Gabriella Giudice isn’t active on social media and does her best to stay out of the spotlight, which is something that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has respected over the years. However, over the past few months, Teresa has shared a bit more about Gabriella, and has expressed just how proud she is of her.

“We have to start looking at colleges,” Teresa Giudice told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” in May 2022. The mom of four went on to say that Gabriella wanted to be a CIA agent at one point but has since “changed her mind.”

“I can’t wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid,” Teresa said, adding, “she does amazing at school. She’s so smart. [I] get letters from all the teachers all the time saying how amazing she is.”

Heading into the new year, the decision of which college Gabriella will attend is getting closer — and Teresa recently shared some big news on that front.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabriella Got Into 1 of the Best Business Schools in the Country

Teresa couldn’t help but share a proud mama moment on her Instagram Stories, letting her fans know that her daughter was accepted into the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

“Congratulations Gabriella getting into the #8 business school in the US,” Teresa captioned a screenshot of her daughter’s acceptance letter.

“Congratulations!” the acceptance letter from Indiana University read. “Based on a comprehensive review of your materials, you have been granted Direct Admission into the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University Bloomington. You should be very proud of this accomplishment!” the email continued.

Kelley School of Business is indeed an excellent school with a great reputation. According to its website, the school is ranked #14 in the U.S. for Best Universities for Economics and Business and #24 on a global level. It is indeed the eighth best business school in the United States for undergrads.

Teresa hasn’t shared where Gabriella is thinking of attending in 2023 or if she has formally accepted any acceptance offers.

Gabriella Will Have a Bigger Presence on Season 13 of RHONJ

Although she has been laser-focused on her studies, Gabriella will actually speak up on behalf of her mom when it comes to the family’s ongoing tense relationship with Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

In an interview with Brooks Marks on “In the Know,” Gabriella’s older sister Gia Giudice talked a bit about the upcoming season and how Gabriella will play a bit of a bigger role.

“My sister Gabriella is very private, but this season … you’ll see! She finally spoke, because she was like, ‘Nobody ever sees me speak my opinion on this show, so for me to actually speak it now will speak volumes.’ Because she doesn’t usually speak on it,” Gia explained, adding, “I was really proud of her for doing that.”

