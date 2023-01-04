Melissa Gorga Dragged Over Christmas Day Outfit

Melissa Gorga shared a photo of herself with her family in their new home on Christmas Day.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wore a black leather skirt with a red, crushed velvet top, and a pair of black patterned pantyhose. Meanwhile, her husband, Joe Gorga, wore a pair of black pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. Their daughter, Antonia, chose a long-sleeved blue minidress with cutouts near her ribs. She paired the look with a pair of over-the-knee black boots. The Gorga boys were dressed far more casual, both in T-shirts and sneakers.

“Merry Christmas everyone. Happy Birthday Jesus,” Melissa Gorga captioned the post.

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the Gorgas family photo and many didn’t approve of Melissa Gorga’s Christmas attire.

Several People Didn’t Like Gorga’s Christmas Outfit

As Melissa Gorga chose to share a photo of her family with her 2.7 million Instagram followers, many people chose to react in the comments section of the post. While a lot of people simply wished the reality stars a Merry Christmas, others couldn’t help but let Melissa Gorga know that they didn’t approve of her Christmas attire.

“Wow, my mom wore that same outfit for our Christmas pic when I was in high school! What are the chances?!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful family! Melissa you look like you’re trying to dress like your daughter,” someone else added.

“Mellissa [sic] you are so pretty-why are you wearing those type outfits lately? It’s for 25 year olds or so,” a third Instagram user said.

“Nothing Says ‘Happy Birthday, Jesus’ Better, Than Dressing Like A Hooker On Christmas Day!!” a fourth comment read.

“Melissa, your [sic] a beautiful mom, dress a little classier and with more chic,” echoed another social media user.

The Gorgas Hosted Christmas in Their New Home Before Jetting Off to Aruba

According to Bravo’s Style & Living, the Gorgas hosted Christmas 2022 in their new home in New Jersey.

The menu appeared to be compliments of “Foodboss” and included items like “stuffed mushrooms, fish fillets, clams prepared two ways, lobster, fried shrimp, peppers, garlic bread, pasta,” according to Bravo.

Melissa Gorga had a hand in designing her new home, located in Bergen County, New Jersey, not too far from her Montville mansion. “Foyer design. It’s all about simple elegance this time,” she captioned an Instagram post in November 2022. Fans haven’t had the warmest reaction to photos and videos of the new Gorga compound, many sharing their thoughts on social media.

The Gorgas have already left their new home, however, heading south to Aruba for a vacation ahead of the new year.

“Salt water in the curls kinda day,” Melissa Gorga captioned a photo of herself standing on a beach in a black swimsuit on December 27, 2022. She added Aruba as the geotag on the post. She has also shared some videos of her kids playing ball in the pristine water and soaking up some rays on her Instagram Stories.

