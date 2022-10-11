Teresa Giudice Talks Daughter Gabriella Appearing in Season 13: ‘I Was Shocked’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is a mother to four daughters named Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. During an October 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, the RHONJ personality noted that her 18-year-old daughter does not typically enjoy being featured on the Bravo series.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Gabriella Giudice in October 2022

While recording the October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Teresa Giudice shared she had been approached to have a spin-off series that focused on her immediate family when she was still married to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. She suggested the series would not have worked as Gabriella Giudice is camera-shy. She also teased that the 18-year-old will have a larger role in RHONJ season 13 for undisclosed reasons.

“I’ve gotten asked [to do a spin-off], I said no. I’ve gotten asked with Joe like at the time like you’ve seen Gabriella, my second daughter, she does not like the cameras. I mean this year I have to say wait ’til you guys see, she was on this year and because there’s reasons why she came on, and you’ll see, I was shocked. But Gabriella usually doesn’t film but she wanted to,” said the mother of four.

The 50-year-old noted that her second eldest child is “very private.”

“Gabriella, she’s very private, she’s my smartest kid, she has like a 4.4, she’s so smart, yeah she’s amazing. And it’s just not her thing,” explained the Bravo personality.

Teresa Giudice then noted that her other daughters do not mind being filmed for RHONJ.

“Gia, Milania, they like the cameras, and I think Audriana, she’s on the fence, she’s like half like Gabriella,” shared the reality television personality.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Gia Giudice’s Role on RHONJ in May 2022

As fans are aware, Gia Giudice had a more significant role in RHONJ season 12. For instance, in season 12, episode 2, she argued with her uncle Joe Gorga as she was upset by the comments he made about her father. Teresa Giudice shared whether she believed her eldest daughter should become a Housewife during a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Listen, whatever she wants to do — of course, I’m her mom, I’ll be her biggest cheerleader — but like I said, I want her to focus on school first. And she needs to be married to be a Housewife. She’s not married yet. She’s got to slow it down. She’s only 21. She’s got a long time for that,” said the mother of four.

The RHONJ star also noted that her eldest child is studying criminal justice at Rutgers University.

“She’s going to school to become a lawyer. I really want her to focus on becoming a lawyer. That’s what she’s going to school for and… education to me, is really important, so that comes first. And so I can’t wait for her — see how she is so amazing — to be doing that in a courtroom. I think she’ll be so powerful,” shared the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.

The new season of RHONJ will likely premiere in 2023.

