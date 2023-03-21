RHONJ Star’s Teen Daughter Is Set to Move Out of State

A “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has shared big news about her family. Teresa Giudice confirmed that her second-oldest daughter, Gabriella Giudice, has chosen which college she will attend in the fall of 2023.

“My beautiful porcelain doll,” Teresa Giudice captioned an Instagram post on March 17, 2023. The caption accompanied a school photo of Gabriella Giudice, who wore an off-the-shoulder black top and a cross necklace for picture day. Gabriella Giudice is notoriously private and is rarely featured in her mom’s social media posts. She keeps to herself and doesn’t like to be the center of attention.

“I loved you from the moment you opened your eyes. You are a joy, a wonderful daughter, a voice of reason, the greatest big sister. You, Gabriella, will go on to do great things. You are so kind, inclusive & organized! My mind soars with possibilities for you,” she continued.

Teresa Giudice then confirmed that Gabriella Giudice has committed to the University of Michigan. “I’m so proud of you – as my daughter but especially as a kick ass human! I love you Gabriella- today & all of my tomorrows,” she wrote.

Teresa Giudice Has Spoken Highly of Gabriella Giudice’s Focus on Her Education

Teresa Giudice has always spoken so highly of her daughters, and has always praised Gabriella Giudice for her academics and her drive in school.

“I can’t wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid,” the mom of four told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in May 2022. “She does amazing at school. She’s so smart. [I] get letters from all the teachers all the time saying how amazing she is,” she added.

In an interview on an October 2022 episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Teresa Giudice explained that her daughter doesn’t like to be on television — and that she’s been super focused on school.

“Gabriella, she’s very private, she’s my smartest kid, she has like a 4.4, she’s so smart, yeah she’s amazing. And it’s just not her thing,” she said.

Gabriella Giudice will be the first of the Giudice girls to move out of state to attend college; her older sister Gia Giudice is studying criminal justice at Rutgers University in New Jersey, according to People magazine.

Gia Giudice & Joe Giudice Also Congratulated Gabriella Giudice on Her Decision to Commit to the University of Michigan

Gabriella Giudice’s older sister, Gia Giudice, also expressed how proud she is in an Instagram post of her own.

“Congratulations to my amazingly talented sister on committing to the University of Michigan,” Gia Giudice captioned the same photo of Gabriella Giudice. “All your hard work has paid off. To be accepted to such a prestigious school, you should feel so proud of yourself! You are amazing, and I cherish you daily for all you do! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you accomplish in your next four years!! I love you with all my heart sister,” she added.

Meanwhile, the girls’ father Joe Giudice commented on his ex-wife’s post, expressing his feelings about his second oldest daughter heading off to college.

“So proud of you Gabriella I know you can achieve anything in life so proud to be your Father. You make me look smart,” he wrote, adding a string of red heart emoji.

Milania Giudice shared the photo on her Instagram Stories and said that her sister is going to do “amazing things.”

Teresa Giudice’s husband Louie Ruelas also penned a tribute to Gabrielle Giudice.

“Gabriella, Congratulations on being accepted to The University of Michigan and now committing to them as your school of choice. YOU chose this school because you worked hard enough to create options and lanes for yourself! Amazing Gab!! Super proud of you! Onward and upward you go! Love you,” he wrote on March 20, 2023.

