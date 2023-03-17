Fans Left Surprised by Erika Jayne’s Svelte Figure in Vegas Snaps

Many fans think that Erika Jayne has lost weight heading into the new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The comments came after Erika Jayne and co-star Kyle Richards shared a joint Instagram post of the cast during a trip to Las Vegas.

“Vegas #denimanddiamonds,” Erika Jayne captioned the video, which featured her standing alongside Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kunk Minkoff, and Richards. The women were dressed with a country and western theme in mind, wearing boots and/or cowboy hats as they posed together.

Erika Jayne was wearing a one-piece denim jumpsuit that was covered in crystals. The comments section quickly filled up with people commenting on her apparently slimmer figure.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHOBH Fans Think Erika Jayne Has Lost Weight

Fans had previously been accusing Richards of using weight loss drug Ozempic to lose weight and are now making the same assumptions about Erika Jayne. Richards has denied using any sort of weight loss drug to lose weight and credits her lean figure to diet and exercise.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” she commented on an Instagram post in January 2023. She reiterated this during an Amazon Live on January 19, 2023.

“I changed all my eating. Like I said, not Ozempic or that other one that starts with an ‘M.’ I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,” she explained.

Well over a dozen comments from RHOBH fans accusing Erika Jayne of being on Ozempic stacked up on her Instagram share from Vegas. Others simply couldn’t get over how much weight she seems to have lost.

“I wonder if Erika is gonna say her and Kyle have the same diet and exercise routine,” one person wrote.

“Oh wow Erika is ummmmm paper thin,” someone else added.

“Is Erika also working out 2 hours a day? She’s tiny like you,” a third comment read.

“Erika you look so in shape !! Cant wait to see all yoire [sic] gonna wear thid [sic] season & love this cowboy outfit ! Yeeeha! [sic] Go girl,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Earlier in March 2023, Erika Jayne made headlines for looking slimmer when she attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards. The reality star walked the red carpet in an orange pantsuit.

Other RHOBH Cast Members Changed Things Up for Season 13

Aside from Erika Jayne’s slimmer figure, some of her co-stars have altered their appearances ahead of the new season.

For example, Beauvais added in some long hair extensions and dyed her hair a vibrant reddish purple. “New year, new me,” she captioned an Instagram post on January 6, 2023, showing off her new ‘do.

Meanwhile, Kemsley also changed her hair up, dyeing her blond locks a medium brunette hue. “Love my new color,” she captioned an Instagram post on February 17, 2023.

Richards also traded in her super dark hair for a lighter shade, adding in some highlights before the season started. “Thank you @dimitrishair. Loving this lighter color,” she captioned an Instagram post on January 18, 2023.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Loses It While Filming Reunion