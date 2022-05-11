RHONJ Star ‘Shocked’ She Wasn’t Fired From the Show

One “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member has spoken out about her time on the show, admitting that she was “shocked” that she wasn’t fired years ago.

The statement was made on the May 6, 2022, episode of the “Slut Pig” podcast. OG “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice revealed that she thought that she was going to be fired by Bravo when she went to prison.

“You recently said that you plan on riding the show out to the end… but have you ever, over the years, has there ever really, like truly, been a time that you thought about walking away?” host Christian Gray Snow asked.

Giudice responded that it did happen one time — right before she went to jail.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Was ‘Honored’ That Production Waited for Her to Film RHONJ Season 7

Giudice recalled a time when she thought that she was going to be done with RHONJ — because she was going to prison.

“I remember the one time, when I was wearing the gold dress,” Giudice said, referring to season 6. “I thought I wasn’t coming back,” she admitted.

“Did you think the show wouldn’t have you back?” Snow asked, sounding surprised.

“I don’t know what I thought. Do you remember what I said to Andy Cohen? Like, I remember saying goodbye to him,” Giudice said.

“I was honored that they waited for me. I didn’t know that they were gonna wait for me. I was shocked, like, when I found out. I mean, I really was honored,” Giudice said.

The last episode of RHONJ season 6 aired on November 20, 2014, and the show took a year-long hiatus. On July 16, 2016, the premiere of season 7 aired. The episode was centered around Giudice’s return from prison after she served 11 months in prison. The mom of four was released on December 23, 2015, and Bravo cameras were on-hand to capture the moments that she was reunited with her loved ones.

There Have Been Rumors That Giudice Was Going to Leave RHONJ Ahead of Season 13

Following a challenging season 12, there had been plenty of rumors that Giudice was done with the show — either by her choice or the network’s choice. However, she has debunked the rumors on her end, saying that she has no plans to walk away.

“I think I’m gonna ride it out. I started it and I think I’m going to ride it out to the end, until Andy [Cohen] doesn’t want me anymore,” Giudice said on the April 27, 2022, episode of E! News’ Daily Pop.

Although Bravo hasn’t made any announcements about the next season of the hit show, it does sound like the women are planning on filming together — and it sounds like Giudice is staying on board.

“Rumor has it everyone’s favorite Garden state show will keep the same full time ladies next season. A couple women managed to save themselves at the reunion,’ a blind previously published by Bravo and Cocktails read.

Several online sources suspect that filming for the new season will start in May 2022. This could mean that RHONJ will be back on air sometime in the late summer or early fall.

READ NEXT: Rumors About RHONJ Cast for Season 13 Surface Amid Ratings Surge