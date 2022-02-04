Teresa Giudice Supports Jennifer Aydin for Staying With Her Husband

Teresa Giudice offered words of support to Jennifer Aydin amid the revelation that Aydin’s husband, Bill, had an affair with a co-worker earlier in the couple’s marriage.

In an Instagram post shared on February 3, 2022, Aydin posted a throwback photo of her and her husband with their five kids surrounding them as they celebrated a birthday.

“I’m glad I stayed…and forgave,” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star captioned the happy family photo.

It didn’t take long for Giudice to post a supportive comment for her co-star.

“Amen to that,” she wrote, before later adding, “You have a beautiful family God bless.”

Aydin found out her husband was cheating on her 10 years ago when she was pregnant with their fourth child, Christian, according to People.

Jennifer Aydin’s Marital Secret Was Outed By Margaret Josephs on the RHONJ Season 12 Premiere

News of the affair came out on camera. On the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Aydin got into a huge fight with co-star Margaret Josephs during a party at Giudice’s house. After Josephs accused Aydin of not being honest about her marriage, she dropped the bombshell about Aydin’s husband.

“You always say Bill’s the best, he had an affair, everybody knows and that’s why he left his old job,” Josephs spilled. “Her marriage is not as perfect as she says it is. Bill had the affair with the office manager for two years.”

Aydin clarified that it was actually a pharmaceutical rep as she told Josephs to get her facts straight.

In the past, Aydin has been critical of the fact that Josephs’ relationship with now-husband Joe Benigno was the result of an extramarital affair. Josephs told E! News that Aydin pushed her too far during their fight.

“Obviously I’ve known for years and it was off the fly,” Josephs said of the Aydin affair. “I just I think I was pushed to my breaking point of the hypocrisy and that’s really what it was.”

Josephs told Page Six that she “never wanted” to out Aydin’s personal business but she just couldn’t get past Aydin’s judgemental attitude and lack of “honesty” about her own marriage.

“I didn’t want to cut her to the core, and I did not want to hurt Bill,” Josephs said. “That’s not what the intention was. It was just like, wake up.”

Jennifer Aydin Had Planned to Keep Her Husband’s Infidelity a Secret

While she has long forgiven her husband, Aydin hadn’t planned to share their personal story with the world. She told Us Weekly she “never told anybody” about her husband’s affair and thought no one would ever find out about it.

“Nobody knew — [not] my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin,” she said. “Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family.”

Aydin also told E! News that she was grateful that she was able to keep her family “intact” through that hurtful chapter in their lives.

“We ended up having another baby after that infidelity,” she said. “So I’m glad I stayed. I’m grateful when I see the beautiful moments that I have with my family. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I would have broken all of this for what?’ For something that wasn’t love and it was a mistake.”

