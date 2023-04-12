Teresa Giudice Got ‘Annoyed’ by Kelly Dodd’s Mom

Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas had a bit of an awkward interaction with former RHOC star Kelly Dodd and her family during a run-in in St. Barts but it all turned out to be a big misunderstanding.

Giudice spilled on bumping into Dodd and her mother Bobbi Meza when they were traveling in St. Barts in April 2023 and shared on her podcast “Namaste B$tches” that Dodd’s mother was actually “talking s***” about her husband Ruelas.

“We ran into Heather McDonald and Kelly Dodd,” the RHONJ star began, “and then I totally misunderstood. Like Louie got up and I thought he was getting up to get away from Kelly Dodd because the mother — Kelly’s mom — was talking s*** about Louie.” She said she thought Ruelas left because he’d heard Dodd’s mother was “saying something about him.” However, Giudice said she “misunderstood” the situation and Ruelas had just been leaving to give them space to chat.

“Kelly’s like, ‘Is Louie okay?'” Giudice continued. “And I said, ‘Well I think he’s annoyed that your mom was saying stuff about him.'” Giudice said Dodd replied, “‘ I really can’t control what my mom does,’ she’s like, ‘I’ve never said anything bad about him.'” Giudice acknowledged that but shared on the podcast that her mother would never speak negatively about someone’s husband.

Teresa Giudice Said She Realized Luis Ruelas Wasn’t Annoyed & Apologized to Kelly Dodd for the Misunderstanding But Admitted That It Annoyed Her

Later in the podcast episode, Giudice told her podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister that she asked Ruelas if he got up to leave the women because he was “trying to get away from Kelly.” She said he replied that he left so she could talk to Dodd and wasn’t annoyed at all.

Giudice said she apologized to Dodd and told her she “misunderstood” the situation. She said she thought Ruelas was annoyed because she was also annoyed. “I really was annoyed that her mom did say stuff about Louie because why?” Giudice continued. “My mom would never do that, you know my mom’s not that type.”

Giudice said Dodd told her that her mother “loves” the RHONJ star. “Okay so if your mom loves me, she should love Louie too,” Giudice replied. “If you love me, you know I’m gonna make a good choice,” she said. Despite that, she said she thinks Dodd and her mother eventually saw that she and Ruelas are great together.

Teresa Giudice’s Co-Host Melissa Pfeister Brought Up Kelly Dodd’s Comments About Her

Pfeister brought up on “Namaste B$tches” that Dodd had attacked her in a YouTube episode and asked Giudice, “Remember when she went completely in on me?” She said she’d made a comment in a past podcast about Brandi Glanville and the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and she’d mentioned that she thought Glanville and Dodd were feuding.

“That’s it!” Pfeister exclaimed, but it didn’t stop Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal from releasing “a whole freaking episode on their YouTube calling me a loser, going in on me,” she shared. Pfeister was referring to a post from Dodd from February 2023, in which Dodd said Giudice’s co-host was “a fan girl acting like a Bravolebrity,” according to a screenshot saved by Reality Blurb.

Giudice admitted that that was “not necessary” and said she brought it up to Dodd in St. Barts. “I did say something about that,” the RHONJ star said. “I said to her, ‘Do you have a problem with Melissa Pfeister?'” Giudice replied that Dodd said Pfeister was “the one that started” the situation. Giudice said Dodd told her that Pfeister claimed Dodd and Glanville were feuding when that wasn’t the case.

