Inside Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas’ $3.3 Million New Jersey House

Newlyweds Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas bought a $3.3 million mansion in Montville, New Jersey, in 2021 after their engagement, property records show. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars moved into the house in October 2021.

Giudice previously lived in Towaco, New Jersey, since 2002, while Ruelas has lived in Park Ridge and Allendale, New Jersey, as well as Piermont, Sparkill, Spring Valley, Blauvelt and Orangeburg, New York, in recent years, according to public records. Their new house is located 10 minutes away from the Towaco home Giudice built with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

The “RHONJ” couple bought the Montville house together using an LLC. Property records obtained by Heavy list the buyer as “It Happened on Bay Boulevard LLC.” The LLC, formed in New Jersey in January 2021, lists Ruelas and Giudice as members, with the purpose of the business being property management. The LLC’s name is a reference to the Jersey Shore area where the couple met.

Ruelas and Giudice purchased the house from Salvatore Lobiondo and Lisa Lobiondo on March 22, 2021, for $3.3 million, according to property records viewed by Heavy. It was originally listed at $3.4 million, according to real estate records.

The Montville Home Where Giudice & Ruelas Live Is Modeled After the Thomas Kinkade Painting ‘Beyond Summer Gate’ & Was Initially Listed at $3.9 Million

The home now shared by Giudice and Ruelas is known as “Clarence Manor,” and it was modeled after a painting, according to real estate listings. “Enter through the gated driveway up to this incredible 7 bedroom, 7 full and 3 half bathrooms estate. Clarence Manor, modeled after the Thomas Kinkade painting “Beyond Summer Gate” and designed by renowned WESKetch Architecture, is situated on nearly 6 acres of lush landscaped property,” the listing states.

The listing adds, “No expense was spared throughout this spectacular estate. First floor features formal living and dining rooms, modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, library/office, bedroom, full bath, powder room and a laundry room. Five additional bedrooms, 4 full baths and another laundry room can be found on the second level.”

According to the real estate listing, “The full, finished lower level is perfect for entertaining with a home theater, exercise room, recreation room, bedroom, full bath and a powder room. The backyard oasis was made for relaxation with its beautiful pool, built-in underground slide and a cabana. Other home features include a Crestron system, heated 6-car garage and radiant heating throughout.”

The house has annual taxes of about $76,000, according to Zillow. Another real estate listing states, “7 Bedrooms, 7 full & 3 half baths, 6 car garage, 4 fireplaces, grand open spaces, soaring ceilings, custom moldings and Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring throughout, dramatic floating staircase, high-tech systems, state-of-the-art theater, whole-house generator, spectacular 5.66 acre property with heated in-ground salt water pool and so much more. Vacationing away from home will be a distant memory.”

The house was previously listed in 2018 at $3.9 million. The house was built in 2006 on property purchased three years earlier by the Lobiondos for $850,000, property records show.

On season 12 of “RHONJ,” the Bravo reality show’s cameras captured the now-blended Giudice and Ruelas families moving into the new house together. Teresa Giudice said on the April 12 episode, “Since we bought the house, we did some renovations. So I’m so excited for the girls to see their new home.” She and Ruelas are living in the house with Teresa’s four daughters and Ruelas’ son.

Giudice Sold the New Jersey House She Shared With Her Ex-Husband, Joe Giudice, for $1.9 Million in February 2022

In February 2022, Giudice sold the house she had shared for several decades with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and their four daughters. The home on Indian Lane in Towaco, New Jersey, which was custom built by the Giudices, was sold for $1.99 million, the New York Post reports. They bought the property for $530,000 in 2002.

Michelle Pais, who sold the home for Giudice, told the Post, “Giudice’s residence is a unique home, and it took massive exposure to the market to procure the right buyer. The buyers are in love with her home and can’t wait to move in — specifically, the ornate finishes with impeccable detailing, extravagant foyer with soaring ceiling, black marble flooring and Cinderella staircase, and the privacy is what sold the buyers.” The house was initially listed at $2.2 million.

On season 11 of her Bravo reality TV show, Teresa Giudice said it was “hard for me to sell my home,” adding that “Joe and I built the house together, we raised our four daughters in that home.” Giudice told the “RHONJ” cameras, “I am ready for a new beginning. I’m looking for a fresh start.”

Giudice’s daughters had a hard time leaving their home. On a season 12 episode of the show, Gia Giuidce told her mother, “”Moving’s gonna be very sad. It’s not like we’re like, ‘Yay, we’re so happy to leave!’ Like, no.” Gia Giudice added in a confessional on the show, “I’m very upset about selling my childhood home. That’s the last thing of my dad that we have physically in the United States. So the last piece of him is not gonna be ours anymore.”

Teresa Giudice told her daughter on the show, “Once you guys are in, I know you’re gonna be so happy. And I’m ready for a new beginning with Louie.”