PHOTOS: See Teresa Giudice’s $3.4M New Jersey mansion with boyfriend

Teresa Giudice has taken a huge step in her relationship with her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

The star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has moved into a $3.4M New Jersey mansion with her boyfriend according to The Sun. The pair purchased the 7,728 square foot, seven bedroom, seven bathroom home earlier this year but did not move in until this week.

Ruelas and Guidice shared multiple Instagram videos of the estate which can be seen on PageSix.com. A source told Page Six the mansion is a “Beverly Hills-style mansion in New Jersey” and is “absolutely breathtaking” and the couple “paid significant attention to detail” when designing and renovating the home.

“It’s a beautiful day,” Ruelas wrote on one of the snaps of the couple loading their things into the home.

Page Six describes the house as “The first floor houses the kitchen, dining room, living room, office with wooden furniture and a large brown leather chair, laundry room, and one bedroom and full bath. Five more bedrooms, another laundry room, and four more bathrooms can be found on the second floor. The basement of Teresa’s new place is completely finished and features the final bed and bathroom, as well as an exercise room, and rec room. A stunning pool with an underground slide and a side cabana sit in the home’s backyard, with a waterfall cascading over a rock wall into the water.”

Teresa Guidice Moved out of the Home She Built With Ex-Husband Joe Guidice

Teresa was married to her ex-husband Joe Guidice for more than 20 years before they divorced in 2020, as detailed by People.com. A legal battle involving the couples finances eventually spelled the end of their marriage after Teresa served 11 months in prison and Joe served 41-months due to fraud stemming from conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud charges.

After leaving prison, Joe returned to Italy to await a decision about his immigration status. Joe lived in the United States since he was one-year-old but never became a citizen. As of April, he had been denied his third appeal to return to the US and be reunited with the couples four daughters, according to NJ.com.

The couple bought and designed the home during their stint on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and was a large part of Guidice’s storyline on the first few seasons of the show.

The massive home was listed for sale in 2020 at a whopping $2.5 million according to Realtor.com. They describe her former home as 10,000 square feet on approximately 4 acres of land. The home has 16 bedrooms and was a staple filming location for RHONJ throughout the years.

Teresa Giudice Ends Longtime Friendship With Fellow RONJ Castmate Margaret Josephs

Accroding to allabouttrh.com, Giudice has ended her friendship with fellow “Real Housewives of New Jersey” costar, Margaret Josephs.

The feud seems to stem from incidents that occurred during the filming of season 12 and beef Josephs has with Giudice’s new boyfriend.

“Teresa and Margaret have been feuding for the last two weeks,” a source told allabouttrh. “Marge has been in Teresa’s boyfriend Louie’s business and has been saying things that are getting back to Teresa about him. Teresa has had enough of Marge talking about her relationship. The two had a blowout in Nashville, which resulted in Teresa unfollowing Marge and wanting nothing to do with her. Marge keeps bringing up rumors she has heard about Louie and continues to bring attention to those rumors.”

Season 12 hasn’t yet aired but it seems to be jam-packed with drama already.

“Teresa is absolutely done with Margaret,” the source continued. “They will never be friends again ever. She thinks that Margaret is no good and believes that fans will be on her side once they see what she did,” the source continues. “Teresa knows that her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga is close with Margaret but hopes Melissa had her back this season.”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Is ‘Absolutely Done’ With Margaret Josephs: Report