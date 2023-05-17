Teresa Giudice Reveals the ‘Hard’ Part of Marriage to Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice has spoken about the only tough part of her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas since their nuptials in August 2022.

“The only hard thing has been, like, the show unfortunately,” Giudice shared with Us Weekly of the filming and airing of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13. “Because this is not what he’s used to, right? So, it’s like, ‘Poor guy.’”

She said her husband “didn’t meet just a regular random girl… So that was, I’m sure, challenging for him,” she continued, “I feel bad that I had to put him through that.” Despite that, she shared that their first year of marriage so far has been “great” and her husband, who was sitting for the interview with Giudice, agreed.

Luis Ruelas Agreed With Teresa Giudice But Said Their Marriage Has Been Amazing & They Cook Together Every Night

Ruelas agreed with Giudice that their marriage had been wonderful apart from the show. “Putting aside the show cause it’s a separate issue — it’s a different kind of environment — real life for us has been amazing,” he told Us Weekly. “Waking up with your partner [is nice].”

Ruelas shared that every day “feels short” because of how well everything was going and said they just knew that they were in the “right” relationship. He explained that the couple does dinners together for the family every night and did the dishes together afterward. “We cook together,” Giudice added with a smile.

Ruelas pointed out that he “didn’t do a lot of those things” before he was with Giudice and said the “structure” their lives have now is really great. “We have four dogs. We live for our kids,” he shared. “It’s really beautiful. You get to this place and actually have time. We have time to focus on the children and what’s important, where they’re going, what their next steps are.”

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Has Been Put ‘On Pause’ After Season 13, According to Reports

Ruelas and Giudice might not have to worry about the show making their marriage “hard” for some time as sources shared with Page Six that RHONJ has been put “on pause.”

The publication reported on May 16, ahead of Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding special and the RHONJ reunion, that several insiders shared that production has been put on hold due to Giudice’s estrangement from her sister-in-law and co-star Melissa Gorga. It added that Bravo was exploring how to proceed because of the two co-stars’ current situation and that the casting for season 14 was up in the air.

Sources also reported that filming may not resume until 2024, and that update had been shared with the season 13 cast members, some of whom are now planning vacations. “No official decisions on Season 14 have been made as the finale, Teresa and Louie’s wedding special and the reunion episodes have yet to air,” an insider told Page Six.

The wedding special showing Ruelas and Giudice’s August 2022 nuptials will air on May 23 followed by the reunion episodes for season 13.

