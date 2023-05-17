Bravo Alum Talks Teresa Giudice’s Scene With Husband: ‘It Made Me Sad Actually for Teresa’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave stated she felt “sad” for “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice after watching an interaction between her and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, in RHONJ season 13, episode 14.

In the May 10 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave and her co-host, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about Ruelas in the RHONJ season 13 penultimate episode, which premiered on May 9. In season 13, episode 14, Giudice stated that her brother, Joe Gorga, was not taking her phone calls less than a week before her August 2022 wedding. Ruelas replied that he “feel[s] so bad for” his now-wife and asserted that Giudice’s brother “doesn’t like to see [her] happy.” He also claimed that Giudice’s brother has been “gaslighting” and “manipulating” her. In addition, he said he did not “even want [Joe Gorga] coming to [their] wedding.”

“I don’t know, I felt like Louie – it made me sad actually for Teresa watching this episode,” said Arroyave.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host, stating, “the look on Teresa’s face and the pure panic that was going over her as Louie was talking about her brother and sister-in-law [Melissa Gorga] was sad.” The RHOC star also said she believed the season 13, episode 14 scene was “scary.” In addition, she suggested she believes Ruelas has worsened Giudice’s relationship with her brother.

“That was a scary scene though and Teresa looked totally uncomfortable with him talking, turning red. He just seems like he’s making this situation worse between Teresa and her brother,” said Judge.

Arroyave then shared she “can’t even really look at [Ruelas] anymore.”

“That’s a bad sign,” said the former RHOBH star.

Teresa Giudice Stated Luis Ruelas Is Rarely Angry

During the May 16 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Giudice stated that Ruelas rarely loses his temper. When Cohen shared a fan’s comment, which read, “You told your therapist that you are afraid of your brother’s anger, rage, but what about when Louie gets angry and rageful,” the “Skinny Italian” author replied, “he doesn’t.” She acknowledged, however, that her husband was angry in season 13, episode 14, and season 13, episode 15.

“I think the most he’s ever got was on TV … But I mean, at home, like we get — it’s amazing. I always have a smile from ear to ear. And not that I even have to tell anybody that, they see it,” said the mother of four.

Giudice also shared that she agreed with Ruelas that her brother “gaslights” her. She noted, however, that she does believe Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, have a “happy and healthy marriage.”

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Luis Ruelas’ Behavior at Paul Connell’s Event

In “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13, episode 15, Melissa Gorga confronted her sister-in-law about Ruelas privately telling her husband that he heard rumors she had been unfaithful. Following an explosive interaction at Paul “Paulie” Connell’s house, the “On Display” singer told Dolores Catania that she and her husband would not be attending Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding, held on August 6, 2022. In the May 16 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Gorga suggested she did not appreciate how Ruelas behaved toward her at Connell’s event.

“Louie comes walking by and I was like, ‘oh you are proud of yourself huh? You calling my husband over to your house to tell him I’m the cheater? All the rumors that I’ve heard about you that I never said and you’re making s*** up about me.’ I think something like that. He got red like he was gonna attack me. He literally physically came at me and, like, Nate [Cabral] had to, like, hold him back,” stated the mother of three.

The 44-year-old also claimed that “all the men said [Ruelas] was off, he was either on something, or he was, like, not in his right mind” during the night of Connell’s party.