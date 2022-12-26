RHONJ Star Talks Teresa Giudice: ‘That’s Not the Way Adults Behave’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs appeared on a December 2022 episode of her castmate, Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” During the podcast episode, Melissa revealed she feels frustrated that Giudice has been mentioning her and her husband, Joe Gorga’s past behavior on earlier seasons of RHONJ. As fans are aware, Giudice has been in a public feud with the Gorgas since they skipped her August 6, 2022 wedding ceremony.

While recording the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Melissa shared she believes her sister-in-law claimed she has been watching older RHONJ episodes for the first time as she is “reaching for anything because [she has] nothing to be mad about.” Josephs then chimed in that she does not understand why Giudice is “talking about things from ten years ago.”

“It’s not doing anybody any good and it’s not any good for you. Who could still be mad about something like that? It’s actually – and that’s what I said ‘you did know and why do you care?’” stated the mother of one. “It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter, you want the truth? I don’t even care if I brought up things — there’s things that [my husband] Joe Benigno has done to me a few years ago, I could bring up numerous things. If I brought those things up I probably wouldn’t be married.”

Josephs also suggested she believes Giudice has exhibited immature behavior.

“That’s not the way adults behave. That’s not the way it works and nothing in life would ever move forward, it’s like being stuck on a maze. And no one wants to hear it anymore. I tried to say that. It’s not fun and it’s not healthy. And that’s not what we’re about, so that’s why I don’t even understand where it’s coming from,” stated the RHONJ star.

Melissa Gorga Shared Information About RHONJ Season 13

During a panel at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, Melissa shared information about the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ, which will premiere on February 7, 2023. She teased that fans will get more insight as to why the Gorgas have taken issue with Giudice. She also shared she believes viewers will “like this season.”

“You’re going to feel all types of emotions. Because there’s a lot that goes on. It’s very real, it’s very raw, it’s sometimes hard to watch this season but it’s our life, right? So we just need to show you what’s going on and I think that for me, personally, it’s a season that’s very real,” shared the ENVY Boutique owner.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Ongoing Feud With the Gorgas

Giudice discussed her falling out from the Gorgas during a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She suggested that her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, helped her set boundaries with her family.

“I’ve gotten taken advantage of for so long, for over 10 years. And finally, like look, Louie came into my life, it was like that’s not happening anymore,” said the 50-year-old.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant also shared that she believes fans are “going to see the truth” when watching RHONJ season 13.

“I think there’s no way to edit or do anything like you are just going to basically see it. Of course, editing has a lot to do with it all these years but I think this time, there’s no getting around that,” said Giudice.

