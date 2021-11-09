Teresa Giudice Blasts Co-Star As She Admits to Nose Job

Teresa Giudice revealed that Margaret Josephs was not in favor of her recent decision to get work done on her nose.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star recently spoke out to reveal that she had plastic surgery to fix her nose, which she felt was too “round” at the top. But Teresa, 49, also noted that her longtime co-star Margaret tried to talk her out of having the procedure—and she didn’t appreciate the feedback.

“I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” Teresa revealed at an event on November 7, per Us Weekly. “So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it.”

The Bravo star added that while she was nervous about going under the knife, her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, told her she should “do it” if it would make her feel better. But she revealed that Margaret had a different reaction and even tried her convince her not to go through with it.

“She’s like, ‘No you don’t need to do it,’” Teresa said of Margaret. “Like, ‘Really, b****?’ Sorry, like, ‘You got so much plastic surgery, why [are] you telling me that?’”

Margaret Josephs Has Been Vocal About Her Own Surgical Procedures

Margaret Josephs has not been shy about talking about her own plastic surgeries. In 2019, she showed off her first facelift at the RHONJ season 9 reunion, per BravoTV.com. About a year later, she used co-star Dolores Catania’s plastic surgeon to get more tweaks done to her face, just in time for the season 10 update show. On social media, Margaret also shared side-by-side photos of her before and after that showed she had an eyelid and cheek lifts and work on her neck and jawline, Bravo noted.

According to the Sun, in the past, Margaret has also admitted to getting veneers and having breast surgery. Some fans think she looks unrecognizable from what she looked like when she first joined the RHONJ cast for season 8 in 2017.

Teresa Also Revealed Two Previous Plastic Surgery Procedures That Made Her Feel Better

Teresa’s nose job is not the first time she’s gone under the knife. The mom of four had two breast surgeries in a 10-year time span, per People. As with her nose job, Teresa admitted she was “nervous” to re-do her breasts, but felt that doing so would make her feel better.

While she admitted to two breast jobs, The Sun noted that the RHONJ star has never confirmed that she has had any other cosmetic procedures done to her face or body.

During a 2018 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Teresa said she had only had Botox on her face and has used a “little” bit of fillers.

“I’m not gonna lie, I’ll tell you,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time.

Teresa also addressed her “rounder” face, which she credited to weight gain.

“I’m drinking tequila and I’m not supposed to,” she said of her fuller face. “It’s calories! And I’m eating pasta now.”

