Fans Say Teresa Giudice Is ‘Unrecognizable’ in Barbie Photo

Teresa Giudice is making waves on the internet (again) with one of her recent photos.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star uploaded a photo of herself wearing a pink cutout jumpsuit with the caption, “Come on Barbie, let’s go party” — an odd to the new “Barbie” movie — but many fans weren’t loving her look. In fact, dozens of people took to the comments section of the post to express their displeasure in her post, and many accused her of using photo editing such as FaceTune.

The July 24, 2023, upload featured a few photos of Giudice and her pals, including RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin, at a birthday party. The reaction, however, wasn’t all positive. Aside from Instagram users thinking Giudice over edited the pictures, others criticized her outfit, saying that it wasn’t a good choice for a woman in her 50s with four daughters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice’s Jumpsuit Was From ShopByRaya

Giudice posed in the pink jumpsuit and was sure to include a tag to the brand “ByRaya,” who designed the piece, which is called “The Sexy ‘Pini’ Pink Bandage Jumpsuit.”

Giudice wore her long, brunette hair blown out straight with a center part and had on a full face of makeup. She accessorized with some jewelry, including a silver watch and large hoop earrings.

“Who the f*** is this? Cause that’s not you,” one person wrote.

“Photoshop and FaceTune have entered the chat,” someone else added.

“Unrecognizable,” a third Instagram user said.

“What in the face tune is this,” a fourth asked.

“Omg Teresa enough with the FaceTune.. you look like a cartoon character. You’ve had a whole face transplant and look like a completely different person. Why do you still need filters,” a fifth comment read.

Giudice didn’t respond to any of the negative comments about her look.

Teresa Giudice Will Be Returning to RHONJ Season 14

Giudice is enjoying the last few weeks of summer before her kids are back in school — and season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” starts filming.

The reality star’s future on the show seemed to be in limbo for a while after the finale of season 13 pretty much ended her relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who are also part of the RHONJ cast.

However, in early July 2023, People magazine confirmed that Giudice will indeed be returning — and so will Melissa Gorga. The outlet also reported that the ladies will resume filming in August 2023, after taking a bit of an extended break after the season 13 reunion.

The full season 13 cast has supposedly inked deals with Bravo to continue on with the show, including Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral, as well as Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler, both of whom are in “friends of” roles.

The network hasn’t shared the filming schedule, but it’s likely the new season of the show will premiere in December 2023 or possibly in the new year.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Calls Out Andy Cohen, Says She Felt ‘Ambushed’ on WWHL