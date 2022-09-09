Teresa Giudice Compares Difficulty of RHONJ vs. DWTS

Teresa Giudice is opening up about how she feels about competing in the upcoming “Dancing With The Stars” season and how it will compare to her time on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

In a TikTok video posted by Good Morning America, Giudice was asked which show she thinks will be “more challenging.” On Sept. 8, it was announced by multiple outlets that Giudice would be joining the cast of “Dancing With The Stars” for season 31.

“I would have to think ‘Dancing With Stars,'” Giudice explained. “The reason why is because I heard you have to put a lot of work into it, a lot of dedication, and you know, it takes a lot, so I’m all about that. I’m all about being competitive and working hard. I’m not afraid to work hard, and I know it’s going to take a lot of endurance and strength, and I have that.”

Season 31 of “Dancing With The Stars” is set to premiere on September 19 on Disney+.

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Encouraged Giudice to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

While speaking with Page Six on Sept. 8, Giudice revealed that her friend and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore encouraged her to join “Dancing With The Stars.” Moore was a cast member on the show during season 30 with partner Brandon Armstrong.

“I was like, ‘I’ve been asked to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ what do you think? Should I do it?’” Giudice told the outlet about her conversation with Moore. “And she’s like, ‘Definitely, you should do it, you’re going to love it.’”

Giudice continued, “She’s like, ‘You’re in good shape, you’re going to get into even better shape.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love that. That’s music to my ears.’”

Giudice and Moore also appeared together during the first season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” a spinoff on Peacock that brought different “Housewives” together across the franchises for a one-week-long vacation.

Giudice’s Ex-Husband Publicly Congratulated Her on the Opportunity

Following the announcement that Giudice would be joining the cast of “Dancing With The Stars,” her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, posted on Instagram to congratulate her on the opportunity. In the post, he cited that Giudice had been wanting to join the cast for “quite some time.”

“Congratulations 🎊🍾 To my ex don’t forget to vote for Teresa I know you have been trying to get on Dancing with the stars for quite some time go get it 💪👏👏👏👏👏,” Giudice wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, along with a photo of Giudice.

And, even though Giudice has the support of her ex-husband, she told People on Sept. 8 that she also wants to make her new husband, Luis Ruelas, “proud” as well.