Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Doesn’t Like RHONJ Husbands’ Involvement in the Show

The Bravo series “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” heavily features the cast member’s husbands. During an October 2022 episode of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge’s podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” RHONJ star Teresa Giudice shared her thoughts about the men’s involvement in the show.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Co-Star’s Husbands in October 2022

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave asked Giudice if her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, will have more appearances in the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ. The 50-year-old confirmed that her husband did film for season 13.

The RHOBH alum also noted that “Jersey, out of all the Housewives [shows], the men are involved way more than anything else.” Giudice replied that she did not like that aspect of the show.

“Yeah and I don’t like it,” said the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.

When Judge shared she enjoys watching the RHONJ stars’ husbands, Giudice responded, “Of course, everyone loves it as a viewer.” She then revealed why she was not fond of the husbands’ involvement in the series.

“I feel like, you know, I feel like they’re not, they’re not Housewives, you know?” explained the mother of four.

Giudice also shared that her favorite RHONJ husband is Dr. Bill Aydin.

“I like Bill. He’s like the voice of reason, he’s always like the way he speaks like he never goes after anyone. He’s just so eloquently – like I just love, you know, I just love the way he speaks,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Husband’s Role in Future Seasons

During a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Giudice referenced that her co-star Margaret Josephs inquired about Ruelas after she discovered a video of him begging an unidentified woman on a beach. The 50-year-old shared she regretted not having her husband address the situation. She asserted that she would like him to be more vocal in future RHONJ seasons.

“Margaret kept acting like she was concerned, but a real friend, she would stop if she sees you getting upset about it. And that was the thing, too, I wasn’t trying to hide anything,” said Giudice. “There’s nothing to hide. From now on, I’m going to let Louie answer everything, because there’s nothing to hide. I’m not trying to hide, because even my kids — now that they’re looking back — they’re like, ‘Mom, you should have let Louie speak.’ And I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ And here I was trying to protect him because here he is coming in my world. You know what I mean?”

Teresa Giudice Took to Instagram to Celebrate Her One-Month Wedding Anniversary

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot in August 2022. On September 6, 2022, the reality television personality took to Instagram to celebrate her one-month wedding anniversary. The post featured numerous pictures during the couple’s ceremony and reception. In the caption, she asserted that her wedding day “really was a dream come true.”

“[W]alking down the aisle towards our beautiful children and the love of my life was a moment I will cherish forever. Babe, your love is everything I’ve ever dreamed of. Thank you to everyone for loving us and supporting us, all of your messages mean so much to me,” read a portion of the caption.

