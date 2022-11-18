Teresa Giudice Teases RHONJ Season 13

The whole show is about her!

During a Nov. 17 appearance on E! News, Teresa Giudice teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and what filming was like for her this year.

“Again, it was a very hard season for me,” Giudice told hosts Adrienne Bailon and Justin Sylvester during her appearance. “It was a hard season. So, I’m sure you guys have seen things out there in the press.”

Giudice continued, “When you watch this season, I think it’s going to say it all.”

Currently, Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga are not on the best terms. Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, has hinted that something major went down between the families while filming the season 13 finale, according to Page Six. Gorga and his wife also did not attend Giudice’s August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere this winter on Bravo.

Melissa Gorga Said That This Upcoming Season Was ‘Rough’ for Her

Play

Juiciest Moments From The Real Housewives of New Jersey BravoCon 2022 Panel | Part 1 | Bravo Check out part 1 of the best moments from the Real Housewives of New Jersey BravoCon 2022 panel featuring Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno, Jackie Goldschneider and Evan Goldschneider. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► STREAM BRAVOCON ON PEACOCK HERE: pck.tv/2M6my4o ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: bravo.app.link/WatchBravoYT ►► VISIT BRAVOCON’S OFFICIAL SITE: bravo.ly/2QETQHL #Bravo… 2022-10-16T15:00:34Z

During the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” panel at BravoCon 2022, Gorga said that filming this upcoming season was also hard for her

“I mean, it’s a crazy season. I think it’s a season that’s very telling,” Gorga said. “Jersey has, and I will say this, the most loyal fans of any franchise. No really, we do. You guys invest with us, and we appreciate that… we really give you it all. It’s not just about a group of friends. It’s deep, it’s family, and the Jersey fans are hardcore and they’re amazing, but I think they’re gonna like this season, but they’re also gonna get a little sad.”

Gorga continued while speaking on the panel, “You’re gonna feel all types of emotions because there’s a lot that goes on. It’s very real, it’s very raw, it’s sometimes hard to watch this season, but it’s our life, right? So we need to just show you what’s going on. I think that for me personally, it’s a season that’s very real and very honest.”

One RHONJ Star Said That the Family Feud Is at ‘High Stage of Bad’

While speaking to Page Six in September 2022, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania spoke more about the family’s disagreements and admitted that the feud between the siblings was at “high stages of bad.”

“It’s definitely at a high stage of bad,” Catania told the outlet at the time. “I wouldn’t say this is terminal yet, if I were to speak in medical terms. I’ve seen people come back from a lot worse.”

Catania continued about Giudice and Gorga, “They had a very small family to begin with and now all they have is each other. They weren’t raised to not get along. They weren’t raised to not have their families together.”

Catania, who has been friends with the two since they were young, maintained that she would not be taking sides in the matter.

“Never, ever, ever will I pick a side amongst friends unless something is done to one of them that is so egregious,” Catania said. “I love them all.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Gives New Update on RHONY ‘Legacy’ Casting