Teresa Giudice Leaves Fans Shocked With Instagram Share

Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on March 3, 2022, to share an older photo of herself with her parents, both of whom have died. Giudice’s mom, Antonia Gorga, died on March 3, 2017, after being diagnosed with pneumonia, according to People magazine. Giudice’s dad, Giacinto Gorga, died on April 3, 2020, after battling various heart conditions and COPD, according to The Sun.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star often shares old photos of her parents, and does her very best to keep their memories alive. On the fifth anniversary of her mother’s death, Giudice shared a throwback.

“Miss you both so much,” she captioned the photo. It didn’t take long for fans to take to the comments section of the post to express their feelings on the photo. Many couldn’t get over how different Giudice looked in the photo, and accused her of editing it.

Giudice’s Photo Was Highly Criticized by Several RHONJ Fans

Although Giudice was sharing a photo of her parents on an emotional day, it didn’t take long for fans to criticize her, and accuse her of editing the photo. Some people thought that Giudice looked completely different — and they let her know in the comments section of the post.

“Holy photoshop,” one person wrote.

“Who is that,” someone else asked.

“Is this Teresa? Looks nothing like her,” a third comment read.

“You look different,” a fourth Instagram user added.

“That doesn’t even look like Teresa,” a fifth person wrote.

It seems as though the the majority of the comments were focused on Giudice’s overall look, with only a handful of people wishing her well on the emotional day. Meanwhile, similar comments were posted on Reddit, with several RHONJ fans calling out Giudice — albeit anonymously — for her very different look.

“Someone needs to take the Facetune app OFF of Tre’s phone, this is outta control,” one Redditor wrote on a thread about Giudice’s throwback photo.

“This makes me sad. It’s a really great picture of her with her late parents and she ruined it with the crazy editing. Her features are from her parents and she is covering them up. Would love to see this sweet pic as it was meant to be,” someone else added.

“Does she think we don’t know what she looks like?” a third person asked.

Some Fans Thought That Giudice Looked Like Her Daughter Milania Giudice in the Photo

Aside from many people thinking that Giudice looked very different in the photo with her parents — and some accused her of editing her parents as well — others thought that Giudice looked like her daughter Milania, and even thought the photo was actually of Milania.

“I thought this was [Milania] photoshopped,” read one Instagram comment.

“I see Milania in you so much here!” another person wrote.

Some Reddit users felt similarly.

“It’s the face tuned teeth for me. I think [she] copied and pasted Milania’s,” one person speculated.

“Literally thought I was looking at Milania,” another Redditor commented.

“Milania is HUGE,” a third comment read.

