Teresa Giudice Trolled Over Switzerland Snaps: ‘Tacky’

Teresa Giudice and her husband Louie Ruelas traveled to Switzerland and shared some photos from their trip.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a gallery of pictures from her time in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Instagram on September 4, 2023.

In the first photo, Giudice is sitting in front of a Starbucks while wearing a pink lace romper. She is looking off to the side as someone, presumably Ruelas, snaps the pic. Giudice was in heavy makeup and had a pink-colored Starbucks drink sitting next to her cell phone on the table in front of her.

Many fans took to the comments section of the post to criticize Giudice and Ruelas for visiting a Starbucks in Switzerland rather than enjoying something from a local shop or trying something a bit more native.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHONJ Fans Criticized Teresa Giudice for Her Outfit, Her Makeup & Her Trip to Starbucks

Fans did not hold back when letting Giudice know how they felt about her photos from Lucerne. Aside from using words like “awkward” and “tacky” to describe how she and Ruelas looked, others were really surprised that the two shared pictures from outside of a local Starbucks to begin with.

“Imagine going all the way to Switzerland and hitting the Starbucks,” one person wrote.

“Switzerland a country rich in culture and my goodness guys this is what y’all wear as tourists there? Oh my lord,” someone else added.

“How about when you are in other countries to eat their food. Drink their drinks. Live like they do to immerse yourself in their culture. Get Starbucks when you get home,” a third comment read.

“Typical American. In Switzerland looking for Starbucks. Trash is trash,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Teresa Giudice Shared Another Gallery of Photos From Her Time in Zurich, Switzerland

Despite the unkind feedback that Giudice received on her previous post, she decided to share more photos on September 5, 2023, this time from the Swiss city of Zurich.

Giudice put the city name as well as the Swiss flag in her caption and added the hashtags, “#shopping #zurich #Switzerland #mylove #Hermes #LouisVuitton #ChristianDior.”

So far, the comments on Giudice’s Zurich post seem to be more positive.

“Teresa you look divine! You are glowing and it shows,” one person said.

“Love the pics. Ignore the haters they are just miserable with their lives,” another social media user suggested.

“You both look amazing!! Keep living your best life. It’s driving your haters insane,” a third comment read.

Giudice has been filming season 14 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” alongside her season 13 co-stars, including her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, with whom she had a major falling out with that aired earlier this year. Giudice hasn’t said much about filming or given many details about how it has been being face to face with her family again.

In late August 2023, Giudice moved her daughter Gabriella Giudice into college at the University of Michigan. It is presumed that some of these family moments were filmed for the show.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Personality Says Andy Cohen ‘Despises’ Her