‘Real Housewife’ Thinks Teresa Giudice ‘Is a Master Manipulator’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge shared her thoughts about the second part of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 reunion special, which premiered on June 6. While recording the June 7 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her co-host Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge stated that she believes RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is manipulative. She mentioned that during the second part of the season 13 reunion, Margaret Josephs claimed Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, made a threatening phone call to her son, Spencer Josephs, while he was at work in April 2023. Josephs stated that she had “the phone records” that showed Ruelas’ phone number. The fashion designer also stated the police and Giudice were aware of the situation. Giudice, however, denied that her husband called Josephs’ son and said she believed it was a case of caller ID spoofing.

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge referenced that Giudice appeared to be typing on her phone when Josephs brought up the allegation. She also noted that Giudice later stated she received two spoofed phone calls from Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania’s numbers during the conversation at the reunion.

“Did you notice that when this was brought up on the air, on the couch, Teresa reached behind her, took her phone out, started texting who I think she texted Louie to let him know ‘okay this is happened, go ahead and make those calls’ – and somehow Louie was able to call her two times. And ‘oh look Andy [Cohen]’ – I mean how convenient and how set up was that?” said Judge.

Arroyave also referenced that Josephs revealed she notified Catania about the alleged phone call at the season 13 reunion. When Giudice asked Catania why she did not tell her, the mother of one replied, “[Josephs] told me that you knew.”

“Why would Dolores call her to tell her when she already knew? And Dolores knew she knew. There’s no reasoning. Twisting, twisting, man, that girl is a master manipulator,” said Judge.

Judge went on to say that she thinks Giudice and Ruelas are “very calculated.”

“I saw it first hand with the suddenly she grabs her phone after that Marge conversation about her child being called and they’re trying to make it sound like it was a fake call and they are trying to manipulate and switch this. I mean that’s some serious s*** right there, serious manipulation right there,” said the RHOC star.

Teresa Giudice Reacted to Margaret Josephs Not Attending Her Wedding

After having a contentious relationship in RHONJ season 12, Giudice and Josephs made amends at the start of season 13. As fans are aware, Josephs attended Giudice and Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding ceremony in season 13, episode 16. However, she decided to leave the event early because she was upset that Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did not go to the wedding because of events that transpired in season 13, episode 15.

In the May 23 episode of the “RHONJ After Show,” Catania stated that Giudice “was upset” when she realized Josephs had left the wedding. Giudice also said she believes Josephs should have declined her wedding invitation.

“My thing is if she didn’t want to come, she shouldn’t have come,” said the 51-year-old.

In the same “RHONJ After Show” episode, Josephs noted she stayed to watch Giudice and Ruelas get married during the ceremony. She asserted, however, that she could not “dance the whole night away and enjoy [herself] the whole night while Melissa and Joe aren’t there.” Josephs stated that she hoped Giudice “would understand” why she decided to exit her wedding before the reception.

Luis Ruelas Spoke About Filming With His Wife’s Castmates

During a joint May 2023 interview on “Sherri,” Giudice and Ruelas spoke about their relationship. Ruelas stated he was not surprised that some of Giudice’s castmates “came for” him.

“They are fighting for my wife’s seat so they have to. They aren’t going to go for her, they’re going to come for me. I’m next in line. A lot of it after a little while I expected but then I was like d*** they want your seat bad,” said Ruelas.

Giudice agreed with her husband’s assessment.

“They can’t come for me and of course, they want to come for my honey and then I was like no you’re not doing that,” said the mother of four.