Teresa Giudice Exclusively Speaks Out on Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss ‘Getting Caught’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice spoke to Heavy about her partnership with the mobile game, Best Fiends. After sharing how much she enjoys the mobile game because of its “exciting levels” and fun challenges, the Bravo personality gave her opinion about “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal. According to TMZ, Sandoval and his castmate, Raquel Leviss, born Rachel Leviss, had an affair while he was dating his long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix. The publication reported that Madix broke up with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer upon discovering the affair.

Giudice shared she believed “there was something wrong with the relationship because you wouldn’t be cheating if everything was great.” The RHONJ star clarified that she does not usually tune into “Vanderpump Rules.” She noted, however, that she believes “Ariana should just move on [and] go find someone else.”

“I guess her and, you know, Tommy weren’t meant to be,” said the mother of four.

Giudice shared she thinks that Leviss’ behavior was “pretty sleazy” and asserted she is “a s**** friend” to Madix for having an affair with Sandoval.

“I would never do that to my friend,” stated the RHONJ star.

Teresa Giudice Shared She Believes Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Should Have Been Honest About Their Affair

While speaking to Heavy, Giudice clarified that she understands Sandoval and Leviss could have felt “a spark.” The mother of four asserted, however, they should have been honest about their feelings with Madix.

“That does happen, you know, two other people could fall in love but like I don’t know, I guess I would be truthful to my friend and say ‘listen’ or they should break up and be like ‘I have feelings for’ – I guess to be honest is like a very hard thing to do,” said Giudice. “I don’t know, especially if you are in the public eye, I think that is a better way to go about it, just to be honest, instead of getting caught that way. I don’t know I wouldn’t want to be the other woman to be caught that way. You know, I mean, if anything I would have told Tommy, like, ‘break up with Ariana,’ and then they could start dating afterwards, ’cause then it doesn’t look so bad.”

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Tom Sandoval’s Affair on Her Podcast

Giudice shared similar comments on the March 22 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister. She shared that she believes Sandoval should have broken up with Madix before pursuing Leviss.

“I mean, the thing is if you are doing that then don’t be with each other, you know, like just move on,” shared Giudice.

The reality television star also stated she thinks Madix will be able to find a more suitable romantic partner.

“Ariana, listen, there’s other fish in the sea. You’re beautiful and I’m sure she’s going to meet somebody else. They were in each other’s lives for a reason, a reason, a season, a blessing, definitely not a lifetime. So she’s just going to move on and find somebody else,” stated the “Standing Strong” author.

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.