RHONJ Star Compares Teresa Giudice to a ‘Tornado’ & More

Even though she might be new to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast, Traci Johnson is not afraid to go up against longtime star Teresa Giudice.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on March 29, Johnson likened Giudice to a “tornado” and more. So far, during this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” the two have not exactly been getting along, especially after Johnson’s husband and former NFL player, Tiki Barber, questioned Giudice’s boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, about his past relationships.

“It’s like a Teresa tornado blows in; you never know, just as in a tornado, what kind of weather you’re going to really get,” Johnson told the outlet.

Johnson continued about Giudice, “She can definitely shock you with things she says. There’s some moments that leave me scratching my head going, did she really just say that to me? But you just have to be ready for all of it and realize her bark is a lot worse than her bite most of the time. She can come off as very loud, but it’s usually not that harmful.”

However, even though Johnson doesn’t think Giudice is “not that harmful,” she did admit that she still doesn’t agree that it was wrong for her husband to question Giudice’s boyfriend.

“I’m still in complete disagreement with Teresa,” Johnson said. “You cannot be mad at me for something my husband said. I am not Tiki’s keeper. I never tell him what to do — nor would he tell me what to do. I’m sure, 100 percent, he’s heard me talking with all the other girls about these Louie videos and allegations that have arisen in the past. I think he just was like, well, I really wonder what’s going on?”

Johnson Is Not the Only One at Odds With Giudice This Season

Johnson isn’t the only “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star who has been at odds with Giudice so far this season. Giudice has been feuding with Margaret Josephs after Josephs also brought up rumors circulating around social media about Ruelas while filming.

“It gets pretty ugly,” Dolores Catania said about their feud during a March 29 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast. “Listen, if that’s what you’re looking for in the fan world of housewife drama, you’re gonna see it. I mean, it’s, it’s an epic time for us. I think this is one of our best seasons ever.”

Melissa Gorga Said That Josephs Was ‘Relentless’ When It Came to Giudice

While speaking with Page Six in February 2022, Giudice’s sister-in-law and fellow “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga admitted that Josephs was “relentless” in her fight with Giudice this season.

“Margaret was completely relentless,” Gorga told the outlet. “She really was. She had an opinion on something and she was not letting go.”

Gorga also added about her fellow costars, “They’re very good friends to me, they really are … but this is my sister-in-law. So when they all go at it, I just want to walk out of the room! I try to bring them back together as much as I can. But screw it! You guys are old enough, you know what you’re doing. Figure it out.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Joe Gorga Unloads on Former RHONJ Stars & Explains Falling Out