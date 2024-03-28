Fans Drag Teresa Giudice After Big Announcement

Teresa Giudice will star on season 2 of “House of Villains.” The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star

“Who, me? Am I the villain? Here to stir the pot and keep things hot on #HouseofVillains season 2, coming this fall on @eentertainment,” she captioned an Instagram post on March 27.

Other celebs who will appear on season 2 include “Survivor’s” Richard Hatch, “The Challenge” star Wes Bergmann, “Big Brother’s” Jessie Godderz, and Victoria Larson from “The Bachelor.”

Shortly after Giudice’s big announcement, dozens of fans took to social media to react. The comments on Instagram were primarily supportive of her new gig, and included a sweet message from her husband, Louis Ruelas.

“Congratulations sweetheart on your new show! You are so freaking amazing!! So excited for the world to see YOU. We are all so proud of you,” he wrote. The comments on Reddit, however, were far less supportive.

Many Fans Criticized Teresa Giudice After She Confirmed She’d Been Cast on ‘House of Villains’

RHONJ fans were quick to react to Giudice’s casting on “House of Villains” and the majority of Reddit comments weren’t supportive.

“Tre ‘has officially stepped into her villain era.’ When your scroll-maker botox filled husband spends your money, it means you have to step into every and any money making era possible. Sad to see her make the same mistakes over and over in the name of validation and absence of self-love,” read one comment.

“She’s too stupid to be a villain,” someone else added.

“She’s malignant aF— but shes too dumb to be conniving. Teresa is a stupid pawn only to be USeD by others. So, i guess, lets see how the others use her to do their bidding. Only person dumber than her is Danielle Staub, but by choice (desperate for airtime),” a third person said.

“She’ll be gone right away like Jax,” a fourth Redditor predicted, referring to “The Valley” star Jax Taylor who was eliminated early on in season 1.

The New Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Premieres in May

Giudice has a big 2024 ahead. Aside from her role on “House of Villains,” Giudice appears in a full-time role on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14, which is set to premiere on May 5.

On an episode of her “Namaste B!tches” podcast, Giudice reacted to the season 14 trailer.

“Yes, the trailer dropped. Again, lies, lies, lies, you know. It’s whatever. I can’t wait for the new season to come on,” she told her co-host, Melissa Pfeister. Giudice went on to say that she’s “not happy” with the trailer but that she has plans to “address it at the reunion.”

Giudice said there wasn’t too much she could say before the season played out.

“Let’s watch the season,” she encouraged. “And then I will address something that was said in the trailer,” she added.

Pfeister alluded to the part of the trailer that made it seem as though Giudice and Ruelas were having major marital problems. Giudice seemed to agree that this was the part that upset her and assured listeners that her marriage is “amazing” despite she and her husband going through some “stress.”

