FIRST PHOTOS: Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Are Married

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars exchanged vows outside at the Park Chateau and Garden in East Brunswick in front of family and friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The reception followed.

“Nestled midway between Manhattan and Philadelphia on 15 rolling acres, the Park Château Estate & Gardens is a beautiful wedding venue and event hall… This elegant wedding venue allows its visitors to step into the pages of a classic French Novel by embracing the gorgeous architecture of the time and capturing the essence of romance,” reads the description on the venue’s website.

Giudice’s four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — served as her maids of honor. Meanwhile, Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, stood next to their dad during the ceremony.

Giudice Wore a Strapless Gown & a Crown on Her Head

Giudice chose a white, strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and long lace gloves for her special day while Ruelas wore a white suit coat, a black bow tie, and a pair of black slacks. Giudice wore a diamond crown and had some of her hair teased up in it and the rest hanging down her back in curls.

According to People magazine, Giudice walked down the aisle to “Ave Maria,” which was a nod to her late parents. Ruelas’ sister, Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.

“I will love you for a million tomorrows,” Giudice told Ruelas after the two exchanged vows, according to People.

The bridesmaids wore pink gowns while the groomsmen were in dark suits. The wedding theme was elegant with “gold accents, white linens and lush floral arrangements, including two oversized hearts made of white florals,” the outlet reported.

In early photos released on Instagram by fan accounts, Giudice’s daughters can be seen standing on the side of the makeshift altar, all holding bouquets of white flowers.

The guest list included Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider, from RHONJ as well as Chanel Ayan from RHODubai, Ashley Darby from RHOP, Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin from RHONY, and RHOA stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

Giudice’s Brother & Sister-in-Law Did Not Attend

Just a day before Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding took place, rumors that her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, would not be in attendance.

Within hours, there were news reports all over the internet about a huge fight involving Giudice and the Gorgas that took place during the taping of the RHONJ season 13 finale, according to People magazine. The feud is expected to play out on RHONJ when the show returns to Bravo later this year.

In addition, Giudice’s longtime best friend, Dina Manzo, didn’t attend the wedding. A source told Page Six that there weren’t any hard feelings between the two women but that Manzo ultimately decided that she didn’t want to be on television so once Bravo confirmed that the wedding would be filmed, Manzo — who was initially in Giudice’s wedding party — bowed out.

