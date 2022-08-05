Joe & Melissa Gorga Skipping Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Following On-Camera Blowout: Report

Teresa Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas are getting married in New Jersey on August 6, 2022.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars will exchange vows in front of family and friends at Park Chateau Estate and Garden in East Brunswick. However, there are two family members who won’t be attending — according to Page Six.

The outlet was able to confirm that Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga will not be in attendance following a fight that occurred while they were filming the RHONJ finale.

“They were invited,” a source told Page Six. “There was a very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week,” the source added. The finale — or at least part of it — was filmed at Dolores Catania’s boyfriend’s home. The ladies were dressed for a roarings 20s themed soiree as evidenced by posts shared on Instagram.

Heavy has reached out to Melissa’s rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa & Joe Were Planning on Attending the Wedding Despite Their Differences With Teresa

Play

RHONJ: Melissa Gorga on Teresa Giudice’s WEDDING and Filming Season 13 ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ stars Melissa and Joe Gorga stepped out for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary film ‘Halftime’ at the Tribeca Film Festival. They spoke to ‘Extra’s’ Tommy DiDario and teased what they have already filmed for Season 13 of ‘RHONJ.’ They’re also ready to set aside all the Housewives drama… 2022-06-08T22:35:21Z

Melissa and Joe attended the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix special “Halftime” in early June 2022. They two chatted with Extra on the red carpet and shared that they planned to attend the wedding, despite the drama they’ve had with Teresa.

“We can always push aside the family drama for a good wedding, right? Like, yes. And, at the end of the day, everyone just wants to see Teresa happy. So, I think we’re going to see her happily ever after finally. I’m happy for her,” Melissa said.

The comments came after Melissa found out that she wasn’t going to be in Teresa’s wedding party. Teresa revealed such on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I did find out on TV that I’m not going to be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m OK with, I’m fine with. I understand. To each their own,” Melissa said on the March 17, 2022, episode of her “On Display” podcast.

Melissa spoke with OK! Magazine in June 2022 about the status of her relationship with her sister-in-law.

“We are a work in progress,” Melissa said. I feel like forever. Until the day I die. It’s real. I love being able to tell the world that it’s okay if you have someone in your family that you’re not perfect with,” she continued.

“We’re still family. We still wish the best for each other, but we just don’t wanna go to lunch. It’s never perfect. It might be one day, but it’s not right now,” she added.

Teresa & Luis’ Wedding Will Be Filmed for a Bravo Special

It’s unknown how Joe and Melissa’s absence will be handled by the network, since they were more than likely going to be filmed as part of Teresa and Luis’ special day.

Although the wedding won’t be featured on an upcoming episode of RHONJ, a source confirmed to People magazine that Bravo cameras would be on-hand during the ceremony and the reception for a television special.

Further details about when the show will air have not been revealed, but People magazine reported that the date will be some time after season 13 of RHONJ wraps.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice’s Maid of Honor Misses Flight to Jersey Ahead of Wedding