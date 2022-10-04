SEE IT: Teresa Giudice Debuts ‘Dancing’ Weight Loss

Teresa Giudice was a contestant on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but she was eliminated in week two.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov danced a jive to Elvis’ “All Shook Up,” but found themselves in the bottom two for the second consecutive week at the end of the evening. Ultimately, there just weren’t enough votes to keep Giudice safe, and although the judges chose to spare Giudice from elimination week one, her luck ran out for week two.

A couple of days after the show aired, Giudice penned a message for Pashkov.

“@pashapashkov thank you so much for all your time & patience. Dancing on @dancingwiththestars was a dream come true! I’ll keep dancing & hold on to everything you taught me! Can’t wait to come back & dance with you on the finale,” Giudice captioned a video of her last dance on the show.

“A special thanks to my loving husband and wonderful children for supporting me through this adventure! Thank you to everyone who voted, it was a very exciting time! Love love love you all!!” she continued.

One day earlier, Giudice shared a photo of herself in Los Angeles before heading back to New Jersey, and many people couldn’t help but notice how great she looked. The pic came just days after the reality TV star revealed that she lost weight while doing the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Said That Giudice Looked Amazing

Giudice posed in a low-cut, dark green minidress that showed off her toned legs. Although she was already in great shape before joining the DWTS cast, it appears as though dancing refined her physique even more.

Shortly after Giudice shared her “LA vibes” photo, the comments about how great she looked started rolling in.

“Oh my God the best you ever looked amazing beautiful,” her RHONJ co-star and best pal Dolores Catania wrote.

“So hot baby,” added “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan.

“Stunnah,” said RHONJ newbie Danielle Cabral, who got to see Giudice in the ballroom prior to her elimination.

Several fans also commented on the pic, many echoing the comments above.

Giudice Revealed She Lost 4 Pounds on the Show

Although Giudice wasn’t on “Dancing With the Stars” for a long period of time, she did lose four pounds while rehearsing her first two dances.

Prior to their elimination, Giudice and Pashkov did an Instagram Live and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the trailer where Giudice preps for the show. During the live, someone asked Giudice if she had lost weight. Pashkov jumped in and asked fans to guess how much weight they lost.

“Can you guess how many pounds I lost in one week because we’re doing jive several hours a day?” Pashkov said.

One Instagram user guessed four pounds. “I lost four pounds,” Giudice said. Another person guessed 10, and Pashkov revealed that’s how much he lost.

“Ten pounds, guys. Ten pounds. Not 15, at 15 I would have disappeared,” Pashkov said.

