Teresa Giudice Talks Melissa Gorga: ‘I Couldn’t Stand That Name Melissa’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022. Her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, did not attend the ceremony for undisclosed reasons. Since the wedding, Giudice has asserted her relationship with the Gorgas has been damaged.

During a November 2022 episode of the “Reality with The King” podcast, hosted by former RHONJ producer Carlos King, Giudice briefly mentioned her sister-in-law. She shared that she disliked the name Melissa because of her brother’s wife until she met her “Namaste B$tches” podcast co-host, Melissa Pfeister.

“I just want to put out that there is a God, there is a God because look, I couldn’t stand that name Melissa, you know why obviously, because of my sister in law, and look God brought a beautiful Melissa into my world. Like a beautiful Melissa that I adore. I love her,” said the reality television personality. “Like best friends, sister, like we were meant to be. And now I love saying that name. I love saying Melissa. I don’t mind it. I’m at peace with it. I’m so at peace with it. I love Melissa.”

Teresa Giudice Shared She Believes ‘Fame & Money Ruined [Her] Family’

While recording the “Reality with The King” episode, Giudice explained she had not previously watched RHONJ. She revealed she recently began revisiting older episodes, which has exacerbated her issues with the Gorgas.

“I never watch the show because I couldn’t stand watching,” shared the mother of four. “And, you know what, I think that’s a blessing in disguise for me to watch the show because if I would have watched — because now I’m starting to watch the show and watching everything that my brother and Melissa said about me – it’s heart wrenching, devastating, it’s the worst. Like I can’t even believe my brother and Melissa would say things like that about me.”

Giudice also shared she believes the Gorgas’ desire to obtain wealth and fame destroyed their familial bond.

“My brother and Melissa came onto the show to become famous and because they are getting a nice paycheck. So that’s why I say fame and money ruined our family because that’s what ruined our family. Not that I ruined the family, ‘cause I really didn’t,” asserted Giudice.

Dolores Catania Shared Her Thoughts About Teresa Giudice’s Feud With the Gorgas

In an October 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, RHONJ star Dolores Catania shared her thoughts about Giudice’s ongoing feud with the Gorgas. She shared she found the situation to be “heartbreaking.” The 53-year-old noted that she has known Joe and Giudice “since they were little.”

“I always looked at them when they were just a brother and sister who loved each other more than anything. And I will always look at them like that and there’s always hope that things can move forward,” said Catania.

Melissa Gorga Teased Information About RHONJ Season 13

During a 2022 BravoCon panel, the Gorgas teased information about the thirteenth season of RHONJ. Melissa shared that she believed “it’s a season that’s very telling.” She also noted that fans may get emotional while watching the upcoming episodes.

“The Jersey fans are hardcore, and they are amazing but I think they are going to like this season, they’re also going to get a little sad,” said the mother of three.

