Former Real Housewife Calls Out RHOBH Newbie Annemarie Wiley

“The Real Housewives of Dallas” star Dr. Tiffany Moon was only on her show for one season before it was canceled in 2021, however she is still involved in the Bravo fan community. Moon, an anesthesiologist, took to TikTok on December 17 with a response to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fight between Sutton Stracke and newcomer Annemarie Wiley, a nurse anesthetist.

During the fight, Wiley questioned Stracke, who claimed to have a “narrow esophagus,” telling her “That’s a symptom of something, not a medical diagnosis. If you have a stricture in your esophagus, all you do is chew your food more.”

“I think it was very disturbing how Annemarie was weaponizing her medical profession to tell Sutton things about her own condition,” Moon said in her response video.

Tiffany Moon Breaks Down the Science

Moon went on to explain the science behind esophageal issues such as Stracke’s, telling her followers, “Sometimes the esophagus can have a stricture which is a narrowing, and it can be severe or it can be mild. The first symptom that patients usually present with is difficulty swallowing, so you don’t just chew your food more. A stricture is a stricture.”

Moon went on to add, “The most common cause is GERD [gastroesophageal reflux disease] which is very common, peptic ulcer disease, cancer, [and] eosinophilic esophagitis.”

Moon said that she has worked on “hundreds” of procedures to help “tent open” a stricture for patients. She said it is a minor procedure that usually requires general anesthesia.

“The whole scene was kind of cringy to me, I don’t know what made [Annemarie] go at Sutton so hard. Especially when it was her party, I found that to be incredibly rude. But yeah, let’s not weaponize our medical knowledge to come at people,” Moon added, “Especially when you’re wrong.”

Fans appreciated Moon for sharing her expertise on the subject and shared their appreciation in her comment section.

“My mom has this same diagnosis and procedure. I was screaming at the tv that it’s a real thing. So unfair to Sutton,” one fan wrote.

“A PROFESSIONAL stating the facts! Bless you Mrs. Moon 👏🏽 ❤️” another fan added.

“The fact that everyone rushed to you to set the record straight 🥹. I miss Dr Moon on my TV,” a third user commented.

Annemarie Wiley Shares Her Qualifications

While Wiley hasn’t shared a profile post on Instagram in quite a while, she opened up about the work she has put in to become a nurse anesthetist in a September 2022 Reel.

According to her post, “A Nurse Anesthetist (or Nurse Anesthesiologist) is an Advanced Practice RN who independently administers anesthesia for surgery and other medical procedures.” She also mentions that nurse anesthetists were at one time called “The Best Kept Secret in Healthcare.”

To become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) as she is now, Wiley added a list of the training she has gone through, including “4 years of nursing school (BSN), Minimum 2 years of ICU as an RN, 2-3 year CRNA school and residency, Pass the National Board Certification Exam by the National Board of Certification and Recertification of Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA).”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Says ‘There’s Vindication Coming’ on RHONJ