Teresa Giudice Says ‘There’s Vindication Coming’ on RHONJ

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has completed filming for its anticipated 14th season, and Teresa Giudice is opening up about what fans can expect. Teresa and her daughter Gia Giudice sat down for a December 13 interview with E! News, and host Justin Sylvester asked her how the new season shaped up now that she is not speaking with her brother Joe Gorga or sister-in-law and fellow Housewife Melissa Gorga.

“Again it was hard. So you’re going to have to [tune in]. I can’t wait to see it myself to see how it [turned out]. Because when you’re in it it’s one way and when you relive it again it’s like ‘Oh my god, wow.’ But I’m happy it’s behind us” Teresa told E! News, before adding, “There’s vindication coming, so I’m excited for that.”

Teresa didn’t provide any further details about her upcoming “vindication,” so it remains unclear whether this has to do with her family relationships or with another co-star. Season 14 of RHONJ is expected to premiere in early 2024.

Would Gia Giudice Be a ‘Real Housewife’?

Gia recently shared her thoughts on joining the RHONJ cast as a Housewife, an idea that’s been tossed around before. While no moves have been made yet by the network, Gia has previously said she could hold her own on the show if she were to join, given her decade-plus of filming alongside her mother.

E! News asked Gia about these comments and what she thought about filming for the show full-time alongside her mother. “I meant by that statement I am literally my mom’s right-hand man all the time. Whether I’m giving her advice or we’re just talking about anything. And we’re definitely a power team, my mom and I. But listen, I’m not married, I don’t have kids, and I’m not a housewife yet, but we’re definitely a great duo,” Gia said.

E! News host Keltie Knight then asked what she’s learned from seeing her mother in the public eye for so many years. “Her biggest lesson to us always is to do what makes you happy,” Gia answered. “So I think that’s been something that I’ve always looked at. Because no matter what she’s gone through, she’s always navigated to just staying positive and staying happy, but she’s also learned to a point to then cut out what’s really not good for her.”

Gia Giudice Comments on Teresa’s On-Screen Drama

Teresa and Gia also spoke with Extra TV ahead of the new RHONJ season, and Gia spoke about the drama between her mother and aunt Melissa.

“I definitely think it’s a little unsettling but I can only do so much. And I think the whole aspect of keeping our mental health good and trying to move forward as a family and really focusing on us [is important]. I think whatever my mom decided to do and whatever was the right decision for our family is what [is best],” Gia shared.

