Kim Zolciak Getting ‘Flirty’ With Rapper 12 Years Her Junior: Report

Kim Zolciak from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame has been flirting with Chet Hanks, the rapper/actor son of Tom Hanks, while filming “The Surreal Life,” this according to TMZ.

Both Zolciak and Chet Hanks have been cast on the reality show, which was filming in Colombia in September 2023, and sources told TMZ that the two “hit things off.” Other celebs who will appear on the MTV revival include Macy Gray, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Johnny Weir, and Josie Conseco, per Entertainment Weekly.

When the Daily Mail caught up with Zolciak following her time in Colombia, she played “coy” about her supposed flirting with Hanks, simply calling him “a nice guy” and not saying much else.

Zolciak is said to be back home in Atlanta with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, who filed for divorce in May 2023, and then again three months later after he and Zolciak briefly reconciled.

As TMZ pointed out, it’s unknown how serious things got between Zolciak and Hanks or if they exchanged numbers before heading back to The States.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Divorce Has Not Been Amicable

According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Zolciak was requesting primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the former couple’s four minor children, KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. However, in Biermann’s paperwork, he has asked for sole physical and legal custody.

Zolciak also has two older daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from a previous relationship. The girls were legally adopted by Biermann when they were under 18.

The relationship is said to be “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” However, there has been some confusion about Biermann and Zolciak’s relationship, especially after she took to her Instagram Stories with some contradictory information.

“I’m living here not going anywhere!” she captioned a video, referring to the family home that she and Biermann have lived in for many years (per Page Six). “Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much,” she added.

A short while later, Biermann’s lawyer assured Us Weekly that there wasn’t a chance that Biermann was going to reconsider the divorce.

“I spoke with Kroy regarding the ‘reconciliation’ Kim announced over the weekend. There is no reconciliation, his resolve to see this divorce through to the end has not wavered,” attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom explained.

Kim Zolciak Is Still Living With Kroy Biermann

Despite how tense things have been between Zolciak and Biermann — with police being called more than once — the former reality stars are still living under the same roof with their kids.

In October 2023, a source told People magazine that “it’s a money war right now,” between the estranged exes.

While things don’t seem to be moving in any direction at present time, Biermann’s lawyer told Us Weekly that she believes that Zolciak has a master plan.

“My guess is that Kim’s grand plan is to file for bankruptcy,” Bergstrom said. “A stay would be put on the foreclosure and again, the parties would be forced to live together, enveloped by all that toxicity for God knows how long,” she continued, adding that neither party will likely come out of this with anything.

