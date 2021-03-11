Real Housewives Star’s Husband Has Alzheimer’s

It’s about Tom.

According to a new report from TMZ, Tom Girardi, who is the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne Girardi, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The publication obtained documents from the star’s doctor, stating that, “dementia and late-onset Alzheimer’s is affecting Tom’s memory, concentration, recall, recognition, communication, logic and understanding.”

Currently, Girardi is facing a number of legal battles, including one involving his law partner, Robert Keese, who is claiming that the star owes him over $500,000, according to TMZ. Girardi is also being accused of embezzling money by an Illinois-based law firm, Edelson PC. Girardi allegedly embezzled money from a settlement fund for relatives of the Lion Air plane crash that happened in October 2018.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi this past November, telling E! News at the time, “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Tom Girardi Was Reportedly Hospitalized Last Year

According to Page Six, the attorneys representing Tom Girardi in the Lion Air case claimed that Girardi was hospitalized for a “serious illness” last year. Girardi’s lawyers alleged that his hospitalization was the “mistake” that caused families to not receive their payment of the settlement money in its full amount. Additionally, the attorneys also claimed his illness caused him to be away from his law firm, Girardi Kesse, for multiple weeks. Page Six reported this in December 2020.

If Jayne’s husband was indeed hospitalized last year, she has never spoken about it publicly, or on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika Jayne Claims That Her Divorce Is Due to Infidelity

After Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi, she revealed that it was due to infidelity. In a since-deleted Instagram posted in December 2020, Jayne leaked alleged text messages claiming that her husband, Tom Girardi, was cheating on her. Jayne named the alleged mistress, Justice Tricia A. Bigelow, and showed what Bigelow was reputedly writing to her husband. One message read, “Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f***ing you.” Another read, “Miss you babe. Makeup sex?”

And, a few days before the leaked text messages surfaced, a source told People more details about the couple’s divorce. “The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women.” The source claimed that Jayne had “known about his infidelity for years.”

“When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows,” the source told People at the time. “She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point.”

The source added, “The split was a long time coming. The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return this spring.

