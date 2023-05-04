TV Star Details Disastrous Date With RHOBH Alum’s Ex-Husband

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum’s ex-husband went on a date back in the day with a TV star – and it did not go well.

In an interview on the “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, Tori Spelling revealed that she went on a date with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville’s future husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, in the 1990s, and that not only did she end up sick, but he later called her with a shady request.

Tori Spelling Said She Drank Too Much During Her Date With Eddie Cibrian

While speaking on Frankel’s podcast, Spelling, 49, revealed that she went on a date with Cibrian sometime during her run on her father Aaron Spelling’s hit show, “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Spelling played Donna Martin on the teen drama series, which ran from 1990 to 2000 on Fox. Her famous father was a television producer known for the hit shows “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Dynasty,” “Melrose Place,” “Charmed” and more. He died in 2006, per People.

Spelling told Frankel that when Cibrian took her out to dinner, he said he wasn’t hungry and suggested they just get drinks. “A young girl, this hot young actor guy. I was like, ‘Okay, sure,'” she revealed. “I ended up getting wasted. So wasted that I went to go to the bathroom and walked into the kitchen by mistake and threw up in the back of the kitchen.”

Spelling added that Cibrian took her home and may have kissed her good night, but she still realized that they weren’t clicking. But it was after the date that her radar went off.

“[He reached out to me] to ask if I could get him an audition on one of my dad’s shows,” Spelling revealed. “So that always put a bad taste in my mouth.”

The mom of five added that she has “nothing against” Cibrian because they “didn’t hit it off anyway.”

It’s unclear if Spelling helped him get an audition, but Cibrian did appear in a 1996 episode of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,” per IMDb.

Brandi Glanville Dated Some Famous Men Before & After Her Marriage To Eddie Cibrian

According to Us Weekly, Cibrian met Glanville in the early 1990s and they married in 2001. They split in 2009 amid his affair with singer LeAnn Rimes, who he married in 2011.

But before she married Cibrian, Glanville also dated some famous men. In 2020, Glanville told the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast that she “dated a lot” of celebrity guys both before and after her marriage.

“I made out a lot,” the former model said. “I made out with one of the men in ‘The Notebook,’ they were single at the time, that’s all I will say. I can’t say [who it was]. I dated Ben Stiller for a little while.”

Glanville also revealed that she dated David Schwimmer for a few months when he was a star on “Friends,” but that it “bothered” her that he wore makeup on his face even when he wasn’t working.

She also dished that she briefly went out with Schwimmer’s co-star, Matt LeBlanc, but was not into him after she witnessed him letting his dog eat from his ice cream. “We went back to his house, he let his dog lick his ice cream and I was out. I was like, ‘nope,’” Glanville said, adding that the actor then continued to eat the ice cream after his dog tasted it.

Glanville revealed that while she did sleep with Schwimmer she did not spend the night with LeBlanc because she was turned off by the ice cream incident.

Glanville has also been vocal about her brief fling with actor Gerard Butler, whom she tweeted hit on her at a party and then asked her out. On Pellegrino’s podcast, she revealed that she did not tell Butler that she was a star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” at the time and that he was later “really bothered” that she didn’t tell him she was a celebrity.

