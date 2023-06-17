Fans React to ‘Sad’ News That Longtime RHOBH Hopeful’s Marriage Is Over

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” hopeful Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have decided to end their marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” McDermott said in an Instagram post on June 17, 2023.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness,” he added.

Spelling, who has spoken out about her desire to appear on RHOBH many times in the past, has not commented on the split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Have Had Marital Troubles for Years

McDermott and Spelling met in 2005 and got married a year later. Over the course of their 18-year union, they welcomed five children together. In 2013, there were rumors that their marriage was on the rocks, which Spelling denied.

“It’s just sad that our actual happiness would probably be deemed boring,” she said, according to People magazine. “I’m so blessed to have him as my partner in life and love and he is the best father to our four children,” she added.

A year later, McDermott admitted that he had an affair. Spelling was able to forgive McDermott and they went on to welcome their fifth child together two years later.

However, in more recent years, there have been rumors that McDermott and Spelling were having marital troubles.

“They both enjoy being a family and love their lives with the kids, but there is a great deal of tension between them which continues to make them drift further apart. They have gotten to a point where there are no easy fixes,” a source told People magazine in 2021.

Reaction to Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s Split Is all Over the Place

In the comments section of McDermott’s post, some fans praised him for posting a classy message about his split while others bashed him for ending his marriage and not trying harder. While the news wasn’t super surprising to most people, many seemed upset for the former couple’s five children.

“Hollywood couples just don’t know the meaning of ‘in hard times and in good, in sickness and in health, till death do us part.’ Marriage isn’t a quit it cause I’m not happy anymore. It’s about getting through all of the times together and if you can’t do that, no one should be getting married. This is not just hard for you but it’s hard on the kids. Now they’ll have to move back and forth and stay at one home or the other and no kids deserve that. My husband will have to kill me before I sign divorce papers. Y’all need to go to marriage counseling and work through your problems. I’m sorry for your kids,” one person wrote.

“After cheating on her years ago your [sic] lucky she kept you for as long as she did,” someone else said.

“Now you can finish that podcast with your ex wife,” a third comment read.

“I really thought you guys were gonna make it. With all the recent posts. I was pulling for both of you.stay strong and protect each other,” another Instagram user added.

“You both certainly gave it all you had and tried over the years. Best of luck to you both,” echoed a fifth.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Get Over Rosie Pierri’s Recent Weight Loss