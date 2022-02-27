Luis Ruelas’ Ex Vanessa Moretto Shares Loved Up Photo With Dolores Catania’s Ex

Dolores Catania and her longtime boyfriend David Principe split in the summer of 2021, and they have both since moved on romantically. Catania has maintained that there are no hard feelings between her and Principe and that she wishes him the best.

On an earlier episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Catania explained the reasoning behind the split.

“It’s because [of] the lack of communication. I feel that he hasn’t been there for me in a lot of ways. He didn’t meet me halfway on a lot of things. He didn’t even meet me a little bit. It’s the hardest thing to do is to part ways with someone that you still love and care about very much. But I have nowhere else to go with this,” she said, according to People magazine.

The RHONJ star is now dating a guy named Paul Connell, while Principe is dating a woman named Vanessa Moretto — who just happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Teresa Giudice’s fiance, Luis Ruelas — according to Us Weekly.

The relationship has only recently been confirmed, as it started out as a rumor started by an anonymous tip that was sent in to BravoandCocktails_. “Dolores’ ex David is with the woman that Louie left for Teresa! They are hot and heavy. Louie’s pissed. It’s a whole thing,” the blind read.

A couple of other people wrote in to the popular Instagram account sharing that they saw Principe out and about with a woman who looked like Catania. Moretto does indeed resemble the RHONJ star.

On February 22, 2022, Catania appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and confirmed that Principe is dating Moretto. “I think there’s a connection. I don’t [think] that it’s the ex that we’ve heard of. I don’t know. I need to research this maybe. I don’t know,” she told Andy Cohen, adding, “David’s dating a girl named Vanessa.”

Moretto Made Things Official With a Photo on Facebook

Moretto, who works as a life coach, made things officially official when she changed her Facebook profile photo to one of her and Principe. In the picture, she is sitting on Principe’s lap at what appears to be a dining room table.

The two are cuddled into one another, and Principe has his arms completely around Moretto as they smile for the camera — though Principe’s smile is more subdued. The two appear extremely loved up and happy together.

Principe was never big on social media whilst dating Catania, and he rarely made appearances on her Instagram feed. He doesn’t have a social media account where he shares personal pictures or updates on his private life.

Catania Isn’t Phased by Who Her Ex Dates

A source told Us Weekly that Catania has completely moved on from Principe and stressed that she’s not really concerned about who her ex is dating — even if there is a tie to RHONJ in there.

“Dolores does not know Vanessa and knows nothing about David’s relationship with her,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been broken up with him since the summer so whoever he dates is his business,” the source added.

Catania seems very happy in her new relationship. She and Connell recently returned home from a trip to Ireland, and they seem very in tune with one another.

