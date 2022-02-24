Is Dolores Catania &Teresa Guidice’s Friendship in Jeopardy?

Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice have been friends for many years, but a new report suggests that the two women are on the outs.

A new report suggests that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars aren’t actually as good of friends as they’ve been in the past — and things may heat up on this season of the Bravo franchise.

“Teresa and Dolores’ friendship isn’t what it used to be – especially off-camera,” an unnamed source told AllAboutTRH. “Dolores didn’t talk to Teresa unless they were filming,” the source added. It is unknown if any of this — that is, if any of it is true — will play out on the current season of RHONJ. So far, Giudice and Catania seem fine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa & Luis Ruelas May not Have Invited Dolores to Their Engagement Party

The source explained that Giudice didn’t feel close enough to Catania to invite her to her engagement party — mainly because the two don’t really talk unless they are filming.

“In the past, Dolores definitely would have been on the top Teresa’s invite list, but over the past six months or so, their friendship has changed for some unknown reason,” the source explained.

“Teresa’s not even sure what caused the rift as she and Dolores have always had a strong friendship. Perhaps it’s Dolores’ newfound friendships on the show that have influenced her relationship with Teresa, but only time will tell,” the source continued, adding that Catania’s new found friendships with Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs could be to blame.

Interestingly, Giudice and her husband-to-be didn’t appear to invite all of the RHONJ cast to their “intimate” party — which was not filmed for the show, according to Page Six. Giudice kept things very small, and only invited her close friends and family. The report indicates that Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, was on-hand, and pals Jennifer Aydin and Dina Manzo also made the guest list.

The event was held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Bice Cucina in Soho.

Giudice Hinted That Things Are Fine With Catania, but the 2 Haven’t Shared any Photos Together in 2022

On the February 1, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice seemed as though everything between her and Catania is a-okay.

“[Dolores] just texted me because she wanted to double date with Louie. And she’s going to Ireland to drop off her boyfriend’s mom, taking her back to Ireland. So she said when they get back, we’re going to double date,” Giudice told Cohen, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

It’s unknown if that double date ever happened or if there are plans for the two women to hang out — but they haven’t documented any time spent together so far in 2022. Both Giudice and Catania are active on social media, but neither have shared photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts in several months.

The last thing that Giudice shared of Catania was a birthday tribute to her in December 2021.

“Happy Birthday @dolorescatania hope you have the most amazing day and feel all the love being sent your way. I hope this up coming year bring you so much love, growth and many memorable moments. Love you,” Giudice captioned the pic.

“Thank you,” Catania wrote in the comments, adding three red hearts.

Catania recently returned home from the aforementioned trip to Ireland with her boyfriend Paul Connell, so it’s possible that she and Giudice will link up for that double date soon.

