Vicki Gunvalson Talks Drama With Dorinda Medley on RHUGT Season 2

Looks like Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson didn’t exactly “whoop it up” together while filming season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

In an interview with Page Six that was published on February 9, Gunvalson revealed that she and Medley got into it about the COVID-19 vaccine while they were filming the spinoff show.

“I told [Dorinda] it’s political and she didn’t agree and if it’s not political then why is the government mandating it?” Gunvalson explained to the outlet. “So, you can believe what you wanna believe, but the facts are the facts. So, she has her opinions and I respect it, I just didn’t think she respected my opinion.”

However, Gunvalson admitted to the outlet that she had since changed her tune. “It’s different where I stand now, but at that time, which was September of last year, quite a while ago, it’s a different stance than where I am now,” Gunvalson said.

Season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is expected to premiere sometime later this year on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. The show was filmed at Medley’s house in The Berkshires with other former “Real Housewives” stars from different franchises, including former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong.

Medley Said That She and Gunvalson Are ‘Good’ After Filming

Even though Gunvalson and Medley may have gotten into it with each other during filming, Medley revealed to Entertainment Tonight during an October 2021 interview that they made up in the end and are “good” with each other right now.

“You know, there was a couple disruptions with Vicki, but Vicki and I are good in the end,” Medley explained to the outlet at the time. “You know, we had some good discussions. Listen, what would a visit to Bluestone Manor [be] without some really heavy-duty discussions? Isn’t that what you expect from us? Who wants dull?”

Jill Zarin Teased That Their Season Was ‘Much More Volatile’

Even Jill Zarin had a lot to say about the drama that viewers will see on season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” During a December 2021 interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star said that the new season is “much more volatile.”

“You put seven or eight girls in a house for a week that don’t know each other and have no connection … especially when you have all A-type personalities,” Zarin explained at the time. “It is literally much more volatile.”

Zarin continued about her role on the upcoming spinoff, “I looked at [RHONY] as being with my friends, having fun, and living my real life. And that’s what you’re going to see on the next show. You’re going to see at least my take, I am so me. I am nothing but me. I’m exactly what you think I would be. I try to be supportive, but I’m very sensitive. And if someone says something to me, I’m very sensitive. I will cry. I will be happy. I will be sad. And we learn a lot about each other.”

